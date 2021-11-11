Subaru is 20% owned by Toyota Motor Corp., and the Solterra is built on a platform designed jointly by the two companies. Toyota, having taken an early lead in hybrids with the Prius and with a lingering predilection for fuel cells, has been an EV laggard but is trying to catch up. It announced a push into EVs along with Subaru in the summer of 2019. Here’s why: Some 5.6 million EVs are forecast to be sold this year, almost three times the number in 2019, according to recent numbers from Bloomberg NEF. While that means they remain a small fraction of the overall auto market, they now account for all of the growth and then some, which is where capital tends to flow. Exhibit A: Electric pickup startup Rivian Automotive Inc.’s barnstorming IPO this week. Exhibit B: Ford Motor Co.’s 125% gain this year fueled in part by excitement around its accelerating push into EVs.