Backed by billions of dollars of subsidies and incentives, China seemed to be leading the way in electric vehicles as it grew to become the largest market in the world by sales. Monthly units sold rose from some 6,000 in January 2015 to more than 200,000 in December 2018. Manufacturers of vehicles (Tesla killers) and batteries mushroomed – then wilted away. CATL grew into one of the largest battery makers, yet struggled to keep up on technology and margins.
The decline came last year as China shifted strategy and withdrew some subsidies. In addition, it tried and failed to prevent the broader car market from sinking. For example, green-car-friendly regulations were rolled back in some provinces to boost purchases of conventional autos. Monthly sales of so-called new-energy vehicles fell to 163,000 last December. Electric models as a portion of total car sales fell to 5.8% in the first half of 2019, then to 4.3% in the second half. In January, the share dropped to 2.8%. It’s a very long way from China’s goal of 25% for 2025.
To stick to its official target of selling 2 million electric vehicles this year, China will need to spend over 100 billion yuan ($12.7 billion), according to an estimate by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. If Beijing’s green policies start wavering as the rest of the economy teeters, reaching such targets will prove even tougher and could give an edge to places like Europe that have been slower but more consistent on policy.
Still, investors have been hopeful. Before the coronavirus upended things, stock prices of electric car-parts suppliers surged on the Tesla tide as cars started rolling off the Shanghai production line. The reality is that they need a lot more Teslas (and electric cars in general) to be made and sold before they benefit.
Electric cars now look like they’ll be an even more distant reality in China.
