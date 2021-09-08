Texas has been known as an economic powerhouse for decades. It has cheap land, no state income or capital gains taxes, and business-friendly regulatory policies that have made it a mecca for those looking to escape the pricey, cramped megalopolises of the coast. This was magnified by generations of pragmatic leaders who invested in education, encouraged the development of wind power to diversify the energy sector and strove to build up the state’s technology industries. Even culturally, Texas seemed to have it all — diverse, vibrant, relatively safe big cities, and a deep-red countryside for those of a more conservative inclination. No wonder Texas outstripped its sclerotic rival California in terms of population growth for 20 years: