Texas isn’t helping itself in the municipal bond market, where some of the biggest underwriters, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., halted their endeavors for the state after the latest gun law took effect Sept. 1. Bank of America Corp. hasn’t handled any Texas offerings since August -- the first time in at least seven years when the biggest firms on Wall Street were absent from a single municipal offering in the state, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Much has been made of the 18.4% increase in Texas’s population between 2010 and 2020, the most among the 10 largest states, and greater than No. 2 Florida’s 16.5% and California’s 6.5%. The fact is, however, that Texas is getting very little return on that population growth in relative terms. The state’s per capita gross domestic product increased 20.3% between 2010 and 2019, while California’s expanded a nation leading 28.9% on a much smaller rise in population, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.