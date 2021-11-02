Even if the energy transition is swift and successful, there will be some sectors, like airlines, where emissions will be difficult to fully eradicate, in part because they can’t be captured at the source. We’ll need to remove billions tons of tons of carbon yearly to reach climate neutrality and DAC can help reverse the damage we’ve done to the climate already. DAC is a more permanent and less land-intensive solution than simply planting a lot of trees, though of course we should do that too.(1)