The recent history of public-sector outsourcing in Britain is an epic tale of serial disasters. It culminated in the 2018 collapse of Carillion Plc, a construction and services company with hundreds of contracts spanning high-speed rail, schools and hospitals, which prompted the government to pull together a best-practice guide aimed at avoiding similar calamities. How’s the reset going? Call it a work in progress.

There’s little sign of a decisive break from the syndrome of scandal and underperformance. The government released its outsourcing playbook just a year before the pandemic brought a fresh batch of controversies over the awarding of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and other Covid-19 response contracts to politically connected companies. Last month, the health department sued PPE Medpro, a firm linked to a Conservative member of the House of Lords, seeking to recover £133 million ($161 million) for what it said were unusable protective gowns that failed safety tests. At the local level, meanwhile, the Labour mayor of London is facing questions over a program to provide discounted solar panels that has attracted hundreds of complaints over non-performance and poor customer service.

Outsourcing is an unlovely word but an important business. The British government spent £292 billion procuring goods and services from external suppliers in the 2018-19 financial year, or more than a third of all public expenditure, according to the Institute of Government, an independent think tank. The amount increased from £112 billion in 1987.

Popular perceptions of the public-sector outsourcing business tend to be unflattering. Private contractors are often regarded as more likely to cut corners in pursuit of profit, while their commitment to quality is viewed with suspicion. High-profile failures such as the inability of G4S to supply enough security staff for the 2012 London Olympics; the 2016 closure of 17 privately built Edinburgh schools after building flaws were found, and the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 have helped to undermine public trust.

That’s unfortunate. While the conveyor belt of outsourcing-related failings has revealed real problems, it gives an incomplete picture. The danger is that further headline-grabbing misadventures will add to public pressure to unwind the outsourcing model that has prevailed for more than four decades — as the opposition Labour Party vowed to do under its last leader. That would probably do more harm than good.

It helps to understand how the market has evolved. Margaret Thatcher turned the UK into a global outsourcing pioneer after taking office in 1979. Her government saw competition as a way to improve efficiency and shrink what she regarded as a bloated public sector, and began with services such as waste collection and cleaning that were relatively simple. The Labour administration of Tony Blair continued the trend after 1997, more than doubling public procurement in a decade, and greatly expanding the use of private finance initiative, or PFI, contracts — complex, long-term deals for public projects such as schools and hospitals.

These were the good old days for outsourcing contractors. Companies “made out like bandits” on early PFI deals with some appearing to benefit from the government’s commercial naivete, according to the Institute of Government’s 2019 study, which cited interviews with suppliers, industry experts and former government officials.

The coalition government led by David Cameron extended the role of private providers after it took office in 2010. By now, though, the economic backdrop had changed dramatically. Cameron took power in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and embarked on a program of austerity. At the same time, government had become more commercially savvy and sought to pare back what it saw as the excessive profits of some suppliers.

For these reasons, outsourcing markets became less attractive, and it’s no coincidence that the biggest fiascos date from the post-2010 era. Pretax profit margins fell at some of the biggest providers, including Capita Plc, Serco Group Plc and Interserve Plc (which collapsed into administration in 2019). Government played a role in encouraging risky behavior on the part of suppliers by creating markets that became increasingly low-margin and high-risk, the institute says.

To compound matters, new markets the coalition government created were inherently less appealing. The institute’s study contains a color-coded table evaluating how well outsourcing has worked by sector. Waste collection, cleaning, catering and maintenance — all early targets for private provision — got green codes signifying consistent evidence of savings, quality improvements or wider benefits. Sectors where the evidence was more mixed such as prisons, clinical health care and private financing of construction were given different shades of amber. Only one sector got a clear red code: Probation services, outsourced under the coalition in 2015. Performance was so poor that the Ministry of Justice said in 2018 that it would terminate contracts two years earlier than planned and bring the service back in-house.

The problems with outsourcing are genuine, then, but by no means universal. Returning to state provision of key public services — which the Labour Party, currently more than 20 points ahead in the polls, adopted as its policy in 2019 — would mean jettisoning areas where the benefits are clear. In reality, that’s unlikely to happen under Keir Starmer, the centrist leader who replaced Jeremy Corbyn in 2020. Nick Davies, program director at the Institute for Government, says there is little difference between the Conservatives and Labour on the issue — though this is a topic where public opinion is to the left of both main parties.

Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush. The ones that are working are the ones you never hear about.

