Everybody down on the farm knows the climate is changing. Just in the last year, a warming earth drove drought, downpours and derechos across farm country. Millions of acres were idled, billions of dollars were lost. After farmers, consumers and taxpayers picked up the tab. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This year, Congress can do something to help. By the end of September it must pass a new farm bill, the every-half-decade reauthorization of hundreds of billions of dollars in agriculture and food programs. Over the years it has evolved into a conservation bill; a nutrition bill; even a technology-assistance bill. This year it should be a climate bill, encouraging and empowering farmers to address a problem that’s already hurting their fields and production. Doing so will boost the resilience and productivity of US agriculture in the climate-change era while saving taxpayers’ money.

Warming temperatures and weather disruptions reduced food productivity worldwide by 12.5% since 1961, according to the most recent estimates from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The reality of that data point can be seen across the United States. In 2022 California producers left 1.3 million acres unplanted due to the driest three-year period on record, resulting in $3 billion in losses.

US farmers have noticed. In 2020, 81% of polled Iowa farmers agreed that climate change is occurring, up from 68% in 2011 (in urban areas, agreement generally falls below 80%). The losses aren’t simply confined to rural communities. They flow to grocery aisles, where rocketing prices for thirsty, California-grown produce like lettuce and tomatoes have become sources of public anger and frustration.

Taxpayers, whether they know it or not, are also facing higher bills. The Federal Crop Insurance Program, which farmers buy to mitigate losses from natural disasters and market swoons, is facing growing costs due to extreme weather events caused by climate change. For example, between 2001 and 2020, nine out of 10 counties in eight Midwestern states experienced higher levels of precipitation (a long-predicted climate-change outcome for the Midwest), as well as increased federal crop insurance payouts, totaling $14.5 billion, for losses due to crop-destroying “excess moisture.” Other climate-related payouts, in other regions, were even larger. Those costs boomerang onto taxpayers, who subsidize roughly 60% of crop insurance premiums.

The Farm Bill, Congress’s primary means of influencing US agriculture, is the obvious way to address climate change on the farm. But no farm bill has included substantive provisions related to climate change since 1990. That year, a bipartisan consensus authorized a climate-change office at the US Department of Agriculture and funds to support agriculture-related climate research.

In the absence of meaningful federal government interventions, US farmers have been taking matters into the own hands. Nationwide, nearly half of all farmers in 2021 were using or considering practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Some were doing it out of genuine concern for the environment. Others, under pressure from rising prices for fertilizer and other inputs, are seeking out low-carbon solutions to lower their costs.

As admirable as those efforts may be, they aren’t sufficient to address the impacts of climate change on US agriculture. Government must act, too. Fortunately, Congress doesn’t need to create entirely new programs to achieve a climate-friendly farm bill. Instead, it can reform, retool and adequately fund pre-existing programs for an era of climate disruption.

Step one should be prioritizing the mitigation and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in federal conservation programs. Agriculture accounted for 11.2% of US emissions in 2020. Though conservation is, fundamentally, a climate-friendly practice, 70% of the funding for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program flows to structural practices like irrigation that have no impact on emissions at all, according to one recent analysis.

The 2023 Farm Bill can address these shortfalls by prioritizing soil enhancement and carbon sequestration (for example, via cover cropping and no-till farming) in the criteria for ranking proposals to be admitted into conservation programs. In recent years, these programs have been over-subscribed by eager farmers, and adding climate-smart farming as the cost of entry should be a relatively painless way to boost mitigation.

Next, Congress must reform crop insurance to account for the growing risks that extreme weather places on farmers and to ensure that taxpayers aren’t taking on disproportionate risk. This isn’t a new idea: The federal government has long known that its crop insurance payouts are bigger in areas where productions risks are higher. The Farm Bill should require the USDA to include recent weather disasters in its calculation of premiums, rather than the current practice of relying on a farmer’s historic yields. For areas in which a subsidized policy is no longer affordable, Congress should fund permanent conservation easements.

Finally, adapting to climate change will require new technologies, including more robust seed varieties and precision agriculture, to ensure that US farmers continue to lead the world in production. Congress should fund that research, as well as extension and other outreach programs that make the most up-to-date technologies and ideas on climate-friendly practices available to farmers.

Climate change is a potent and long-term challenge for US farmers. With the right investments and support from the federal government, they’ll be well-positioned to adapt. A farm bill that’s a climate bill is the right place to start.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia, technology and the environment. He is author, most recently, of "Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale."

