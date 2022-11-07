Armin Steinbach is a man on a mission. The 44-year old German economist and lawyer believes OPEC is operating an illegal cartel, inflating the price of the gasoline and heating oil he buys. So he has decided to sue for damages: 50 euros, plus interest.The lawsuit, filed in regional court in Berlin against OPEC and several state-owned oil companies, isn’t a legal joke and hasn’t been laughed out of court. For now, it has been allowed to proceed, and the judge has asked OPEC – and several state-owned oil companies – to name their lawyers.The case is unusual because despite running what looks, sounds, and smells like an oil cartel for 60-plus years, OPEC has yet to face a serious legal challenge. But if a court were to rule against it, the consequences could be far reaching. In the short-term, at least, consumers would enjoy lower prices while everyone from Saudi Arabia to Big Oil would make less money. But the crude market would be at risk of turning into the free-for-all that natural gas has become. Western governments have shied away from using the courts against OPEC for two reasons: They thought it was shielded by sovereign immunity and the act-of-state doctrines, and they were fearful of retaliation. A few lawmakers considered innovative ways to try to break the impasse. Joe Biden, then a US Senator, wrote in 2000 to then-President Bill Clinton suggesting the White House had a case against OPEC at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.Private plaintiffs don’t need to fear retaliation, but surprisingly only two tried over the last 50 years in the US, the land of quick-and-easy litigation. And they failed due, precisely, to sovereign immunity and state actor principles. The International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers, a US and Canadian trade union, sued OPEC in 1978, but the case was dismissed. Another plaintiff, Prewitt Enterprises Inc., which ran gas stations, sued in 2000 but failed largely on technical grounds. I’m not aware of any lawsuit in recent years in Europe or Asia against OPEC.Vienna-based OPEC has felt so sure about its legal position that, typically, its default attitude when a court summons arrives has been simply to ignore it. OPEC declined to comment for this column.Can Steinbach succeed where the few who attempted in the past failed? The lawsuit has three elements in its favor. Over the last few years, European courts have ruled against the oil industry in landmark cases few thought were remotely possible only a few years ago.