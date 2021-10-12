At the last monetary policy meeting only two of the nine MPC members voted to bring the pandemic stimulus program to an end, with all voting to maintain the official bank rate at 10 basis points. Yet Bailey has not used the opportunity to row back on market speculation of a rate hike, though he could have calmed markets ahead of the next monetary policy review on Nov. 4. Indeed, even by then, the BOE would have little of the necessary data to make an informed decision. It will not yet have insight into how the end of the furlough employment support package is affecting the job market. Neither will it have a substantive inflation update. Relatively speaking, the Bank is flying blind.