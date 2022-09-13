Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The latest reacceleration in underlying inflation just took the Federal Reserve’s best-case scenario off the table, and that may help explain the market’s violent selloff in the wake of the data: The central bank isn’t likely to suspend aggressive interest-rate increases soon. But the base case for monetary policy — a 4% terminal fed funds rate by late 2022 or early 2023 — remains very much intact despite all the market hysteria.

The core consumer price index — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — jumped 0.6% in August and accelerated to 6.3% from the period a year earlier. But the core version of the personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its 2% inflation target, is likely to slow to around 4.3%, according to Anna Wong, Bloomberg Economics’ chief US economist, who adjusts the CPI basket to match the PCE’s weights. That would already be in line with where the Fed has estimated core PCE would be in the fourth quarter, according to its June Summary of Economic Projections. Among other things, the PCE gives less weight to housing and automobiles.

As shocking as Tuesday’s numbers were for the market, the Fed may well take a step back and realize that they don’t immediately change much.​ Consider the way Fed Governor Christopher Waller described his decision tree Friday at a question-and-answer session for the Institute for Advanced Studies in Vienna, Austria:

Advertisement

• Scenario No. 1: If inflation follows the June Summary of Economic Projections: “In that case, I would support our policy rate peaking near 4%.”

• Scenario No. 2: If inflation doesn’t slow or rises further: “Then in my view the policy rate will probably need to move well about 4%,” he said, emphasizing the words “well above.”

• Scenario No. 3: If inflation decelerates quickly: “Then in my mind the policy rate might peak at less than 4%.”

Waller is just one voter on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, but that outlook is likely to resonate with the other voters. Core PCE is still clearly tracking Scenario No. 1, even though the risk of Scenario No. 2 appears to be rising at the expense of Scenario No. 3.

Clearly, Tuesday’s report isn’t all sunshine and roses, and it confirms that the US remains in the throes of a highly unpredictable inflationary episode. Much will depend on factors that economists can’t possibly model, including developments with the war in Ukraine and whether winter is cold enough to drive up electricity demand. The big takeaway of Tuesday’s CPI report is that inflation remains high and broad-based — some 70% of all categories are rising month-over-month at a 4% annualized pace or higher — and that is likely to keep the Fed relatively aggressive.

Advertisement

The weighting advantage won’t always work in PCE’s favor, either. Housing costs as measured by those gauges tend to enter the data with a months-long lag, and high housing inflation is virtually guaranteed to exert upward pressure well into 2023. But later next year, if housing inflation moderates but medical-care inflation remains persistent, for instance, the relationship could well flip. The US also has an extremely strong labor market that’s driving up wages, which may mean that companies will keep passing on their higher costs to consumers. In the near term, there’s a potential for the Fed’s core PCE forecast to be revised down for this year but revised up for next year, as Wong told me.

There is always danger in overparsing inflation data to find silver linings. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that he wants to see a “series” of improving inflation reports before he even considers changing his tough-on-inflation strategy, and the scoreboard just got reset to zero — at least as far as CPI is concerned. But Tuesday’s report represents just one more month of data in a volatile economy, and the longer-term trend looks generally in line with what the Fed had been expecting for months. The latest data may help kill the market’s bull case, but it’s not time to throw out the base case either.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article