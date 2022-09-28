Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cruise LLC is sick of paying through the nose for semiconductors, so the self-driving car division of General Motors Co. decided to start designing chips itself. It’s a bold move, but one that could see the auto company lose direction. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Only 18 months ago semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp. was showing off the Cruise Origin Robotaxi as a case study in the use of graphics processing units in Cruise cars “to process the massive amounts of data its fleet collects on San Francisco’s chaotic streets in real time.”

Now that relationship looks fractured because of the high cost and low wriggle-room in using “a GPU from a famous vendor,” Carl Jenkins, head of hardware at the California-based self-driving car company told Reuters recently. Nvidia wasn’t named directly, but it’s one of only two GPU suppliers and the other, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., isn’t a player in the auto industry.

Cruise isn’t the first car company to use, then dump, Nvidia. Three years ago, Tesla Inc. announced it was going it alone to develop a chip for its full-self driving (FSD) computer. At the time, Nvidia followed up with a detailed blog post explaining why chief Elon Musk was wrong in his assessment of the differences in performance.

In reality, Cruise, Tesla and Nvidia all have solid arguments for why their chip is superior. And it’s understandable that car makers are frustrated at paying high costs for chips when they have little ability to customize the product or negotiate price. But auto-industry executives need to assess their core competence and make tough decisions before they embark on the path of independence.

For that, they can take guidance from Jeff Bezos and the Luxembourg beer industry. According to a now-famous speech by the Amazon.com Inc. founder, brewers in the European nation once produced their own electricity because it was a needed input in the beer-making process, and they couldn’t get it from a centralized power grid.

Unfortunately for brewers, as he pointed out in a 2008 speech, this heavy-lifting was undifferentiated — all electricity is the same — yet needed to be done at a world-class level. The quicker they could outsource electricity generation, the quicker they could get back to focusing on brewing.

“The fact that they generated their own power did not make their beer taste better,” Bezos said. His exhortation continues to ring loud today: Focus on what makes your beer taste better.(1)

Carmakers need to make that same calculation, and it’s becoming an increasingly expensive one. The price of developing a new chip climbed 10-fold in the past decade as semiconductor manufacturing gets more advanced. Before it is even sent for production each component needs to be designed, verified, tested and prototyped. That upfront cost now stands at $540 million for the latest 5-nanometer fabrication node, compared to $50 million for the older 28-nanometer technology that was first available 11 years ago, according to analysis from McKinsey & Co.(2)

A major reason why Nvidia can wear these costs is because it makes $27 billion in revenue per year selling chips for use in computer graphics cards, artificial intelligence servers, data-processing centers, and autonomous cars. Designing chips is what Nvidia does, and so semiconductors are Nvidia’s beer.

Tesla and Cruise, and every other auto maker, need to ask what differentiates their product from competitors. There are many factors on which drivers make their choice, including engine power and performance, exterior look, interior design, safety, and accessories. In the future, FSD will be just another feature for buyers to consider.

Designing their own chips won’t solve the current short-term supply shortage, though it will allow carmakers to better customize components for their own needs instead of buying off-the-shelf products. It’s quite likely performance will be superior to what third-party vendors can offer, but that doesn’t mean the final product they sell — cars — will be substantially better. Alphabet Inc’s Google went down the independence route many years ago, betting that the benefit of designing customized chips for its vast data centers — and moving away from Intel Corp. — would make the investment pay off. The difference here is that data stored and pumped out from Google’s servers is what the world’s largest search engine buys and sells.

For automakers to be sure that their semiconductor bets are worthwhile, they need to not only believe that self-driving features will be a major factor in a customer’s purchasing decision, but that their own internally developed chips are the key to that differentiation. That’s a tall order.

After years of development, and grappling with ever higher costs, there’s a good chance carmakers will end up finding that while their own chips are superior, they don’t make the beer taste better.

(1) Bezos is often cited as saying “Focus on what makes your beer taste better,” but that exact phrase wasn’t uttered in his 2008 speech

(2) These figures are disputed by renowned chip industry analyst Dylan Patel, but the broader problem of escalating costs stands.

