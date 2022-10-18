Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England is digging its heels in: It has denied a story in the Financial Times that it might delay the restart of its active sales of gilts. But the declaration that the report is “inaccurate” doesn’t have the ring of confidence that the central bank’s stance will last for long. Markets seem to feel the same way: 10-year gilt yields rose 9 basis points on the denial but subsequently retraced half that move.

It just doesn’t make sense to push ahead with aggressive monetary stimulus withdrawal right now, something I have been arguing for a while. The BOE did delay for four weeks its quantitative tightening plans but they are due to resume on Oct. 31. Coincidentally, it is the same day Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is due to release the remainder of his fiscal statement. Halloween. Boo! — in every sense of the word.

The about-face from the government on its unfunded tax cuts needs to be echoed by an admission from the BOE that its Sept. 22 decision to plough ahead with active gilt sales was ill-timed. Yields, which were already rising before then, rose substantially on that surprise announcement. That was the day before then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s ill-fated fiscal event. The BOE is not without blame for some of the underlying reasons for higher gilt yields, even if its fire-fighting skills were exemplary.

Advertisement

The central bank’s Nov. 3 quarterly monetary policy review is the same week as active QT is supposed to start. With a “significant” rate rise expected, according to BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, the calendar is too crowded for comfort. Governor Andrew Bailey and company need to be careful not to scare the horses. Besides, sustained gilt market volatility is supposed to preclude active BOE QT, as clearly stated several times by Pill. There needs to be a high bar before the unwind of the central bank’s quantitative easing pot is put in competition with a much larger government borrowing program.

Analysts from NatWest Group PLC estimate there will be £175 billion ($197.5 billion) of net new gilt supply next year, which would certainly be the most since the global financial crisis — and that is after adjusting for Hunt’s tax cut reversals. Royal Bank of Canada analysts believe it could be double the previous record, which, adjusting for reductions in QE, is as much as the prior seven years put together. The BOE really needs to step carefully here.

The restoration of some sort of normality must be paramount. Active QT should not be resumed until gilt risk premium has all but evaporated. The simplest definition is the eradication of the premium of gilt yields above US Treasuries and back to its more normal position shuttling above German bunds but beneath its American counterparts. Allowing maturing gilts to passively roll off — which will total around £40 billion over the next year — is sufficient for now.

Advertisement

Signs of the BOE’s official intransigence were evident on Monday, when it announced it will be resuming sales of its £19 billion investment grade corporate bond holdings starting next week. This will only exacerbate pain for one of the worst-performing credit markets globally this year, with losses of around 25%. It’s been the worst year in a decade for credit bonds globally, but the UK is winning this race to the bottom. According to index data from Intercontinental Exchange, the average yield on sterling-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds has risen to 6.9% from 2.5% last year.

With underlying government bond yields so much higher, and credit spreads wider, active BOE credit sales — as opposed to just letting the holdings steadily run off when bonds mature — will result in crystalizing substantial losses from the initial purchases. The BOE passes all its profits, and losses in this case, onto the UK Treasury. That’ll be you, the taxpayer, then. There will be sizable valuation losses because some of the corporate bonds sold by the market into the BOE Corporate QE program will have been in energy and tobacco, which have suffered significant credit spread widening.

The scale of potential losses on the BOE’s £838 billion gilt QE pot will be an order of magnitude larger. Progress has got to be made on reducing the stock of QE with much longer maturities in the financial system. With passive QT already working smoothly, there could be less costly ways of unwinding monetary stimulus. The central bank needs to keep playing its part until the dust has really settled from this crisis. The UK is not yet out of the self-harm phase.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Hunt and the Markets Take Truss on a Welcome U-Turn: Marcus Ashworth

•

The UK’s Crisis Is Threatening the Global Inflation Fight: John Authers

• UK Needs to Do More to Restore Stability and Growth: Mohamed A. El-Erian

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Previously, he was chief markets strategist for Haitong Securities in London.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article