So-called sustainability-linked bonds make up only a small fraction of the sustainable bond market but they’ve grown fast, soaring to more than $170 billion since an Italian energy company, Enel SpA, introduced the instrument in September 2019. SLBs make it easier for companies to tap the flood of money from ethically minded investors. But they’re also facing increased criticism from those who say many of the bonds come uncomfortably close to greenwashing, doing more for a company’s reputation and borrowing costs than for its purported goal.

1. What is a sustainability-linked bond?

It’s debt that can carry the benefits of green bonds -- the so-called greenium, meaning lower interest rates compared with conventional bonds -- without the restrictions that come with green bonds, whose funds must be spent on specific environmental projects. Instead, the notes hinge on companies pledging to do more general kinds of good and agreeing to pay penalties if they fall short of expectations.

2. How do SLBs work?

They tie debt costs to measurable and verifiable companywide goals, known as key performance indicators, or KPIs. Issuers set sustainability performance targets with timetables and then make extra payments to bondholders if they fail to achieve them. The penalty could be higher coupons during the life of the bond or an additional payment on maturity. Enel agreed to give holders of its first such bond an extra 25 basis points if it missed the target of 55% renewable installed capacity by the end of 2021. The Italian power firm met that goal and went on to tie more than half of its gross debt either for green uses or to sustainability goals by mid-2022.

3. What kind of targets?

Issuers can pick from a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, depending on their operations and existing sustainability plans. While most companies set environmental goals such as carbon emissions, supermarket chain Carrefour SA linked a transaction to its levels of food waste and packaging. JAB Holding Co., known for doughnut and sandwich chains, meanwhile included gender diversity in its list of KPIs, and London & Quadrant Housing trust pledged to build a target number of affordable homes by a certain deadline on top of environmental objectives. In the more mature sustainability-linked loan market, some deals are tied to ESG ratings. However, this may not be as popular given the European Central Bank indicated that only environmental targets in line with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals are eligible to be collateral for Eurosystem credit operations.

4. Why not just sell green or social bonds?

Because funds raised that way can only be used for projects with a direct environmental or social impact. Financing from sustainability-linked bonds is unrestricted -- usable for anything, including everyday operations. That flexibility can make the notes complementary to green or social bonds for some borrowers. Advocates also contend that ESG-linked debt is an effective way to drive companywide change because financial penalties and potential public loss of face will compel top-level managers to focus on ESG plans. Chanel Ceres Plc issued a 600 million euro sustainability-linked bond in 2020 but missed an interim renewable energy target for 2021. While the fashion house didn’t have to pay a penalty unless a 2025 target was not met, the disclosure gave investors insight into parts of a company’s operations that are usually not visible in financial reports. It’s hoped that being forced to report such misses will drive companies to perform better in their sustainable efforts.

5. How fast is this growing?

The market ballooned to more than $100 billion in 2021 from only $9 billion in 2020, and has chalked up further $57 billion in issuances by September 2022. Sales in global currencies have been conducted all over the world across all industries since the first dollar deal for Enel. Chile became the first nation to issue such bonds in April 2022, offering to pay a penalty if it fails to reach greenhouse gas emissions and renewable energy generation targets.

6. What are the latest developments?

Bank of China Ltd.’s London branch sold $300 million of so-called re-linked notes in 2021 tied to a portfolio of sustainability-linked facilities loaned by the bank to various companies, and the coupon can step down, meaning bondholders could lose money if the issuer meets its goal. Basically, BOC’s deal terms are tied to ESG achievements of its clients. And Uruguay planned to sell an SLB in which pricing can increase or decrease depending on the government reaching its targets, mirroring terms of sustainability-linked loans. Recently, companies started including clauses in agreements to enable amending targets during bond term and without getting bondholders’ permission.

7. Who’s complaining and why?

Criticism has mainly come from investors with concerns of greenwashing such as targets being not ambitious enough and penalties too insignificant. Grocery chain Tesco Plc pledged to reduce some of its emissions by 60% by 2025 from a 2015 baseline, yet that goal was over 90% complete when the SLB was sold in 2021. Also, the targets covered only 2% of Tesco’s annual emissions. And flexible terms in some documents where targets can be changed after a financing agreement was completed can complicate valuation -- agreed targets being amended or redetermined before a bond matures and without bondholders’ knowledge may not be considered fair or acceptable.

8. What’s been done to curb such concerns?

The International Capital Market Association, a trade group, has drawn up a set of principles that can act as voluntary guidelines, with recommendations on structuring features, disclosure and reporting. In addition, the ICMA also started a registry of KPIs for reference where users can see which ESG themes are most material to specific industries, and select which type of targets to apply for their clients’ SLBs. The not-for-profit Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), meanwhile, laid out a disclosure and reporting framework for the capital markets that covers various sectors.

