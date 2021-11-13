A supreme irony is that this model — designed to make GE as attractive as possible to risk-averse lenders, holding the highest possible AAA credit rating for more than half a century — should have become associated with Welch’s crusade to maximize shareholder value. The audacity of that ambition was not only that it ignored all the other responsibilities an enterprise has — from employees and supply chain to the places where it operates and pollutes. It was that if there was one thing GE had always been about, it was value not for shareholders but for bondholders, a group whose interests should always be in tension with the owners of stock.