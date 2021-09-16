But it’s precisely these kinds of concessions the political leaders don’t want to make, not only because that means a certain loss of power and privilege, but because it will require them to agree on uncomfortable basic facts. For example, how much money was pilfered — and by who — and how the refinancing burden should be shared. The traditional power centers, all amply represented in the new coalition, dread the kind of economic and political compromises the IMF and donor countries are going to demand in order to recapitalize the effectively defunct financial system.There will be a respite because of arrival of the pending aid and loans. Whoever is in charge will have to use the time to finally reach a long-term understanding with the IMF, without which a longer-term solution is impossible. That period should also give the international community a huge opportunity to force Lebanese leaders into serious concessions on transparency, accountability and responsibility.