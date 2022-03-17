Just as markets have predicted 10 of the last six recessions, so there are some capitulations that turn out to be false bottoms or tops, sucking in the last losers before a market descends into disaster. The rally in the summer of 2007 after the Federal Reserve agreed to ease credit, prompting many to believe that the credit crisis was over, was perhaps the best example.

All this is to preface the fact that in the last 24 hours or so, the world has seen several putative capitulations. Now, to recapitulate them. These are the alleged capitulators:

The Fed

Wednesday was when the Fed gave up on being the inverse Paul Volcker, determined to push up inflation whatever the price, and instead embarked on a course that sounded much more like being the former chairman himself. It raised the fed funds rate for the first time in four years, but a 25-basis-points hike wasn’t the surprise. Rather, the hawkish element came in the accompanying “dot plot,” the quarterly document in which the prediction of future rates by each member of the Federal Open Market Committee is marked with a dot.

This was the last dot plot, released three months ago:

And these are the new ones:

Only three months ago, no FOMC member thought that rates could go beyond 2.25% by the end of next year. Now, almost all of them think that rates will go at least that far, and a couple believe rates will go as high as 3.75%. It’s arguably the biggest shift from one meeting to the next in the decade that the Fed has been publishing dot plots.

In addition to giving up on “lower for longer” rates, the Fed also seems to be capitulating on its forecasts for inflation to come under control relatively swiftly. This chart shows how expectations for inflation at the end of this year and next have moved between the two meetings:

These inflation estimates are, obviously, much higher. Perhaps more shockingly, they are all over the place. This year has nine months to run, and yet the spread of estimates for inflation at the end of it covers almost two percentage points. There is no consensus. That is alarming, and prompted some to fear that the Fed was admitting it didn’t know what was going on.

Then there’s the question of the Fed’s internal inconsistency. The FOMC allegedly believes that inflation will come back down to 2% for the long term, without a recession and with barely an increase in unemployment. On top of that, the committee also thinks that the fed funds rate will top out for the long term at 2.4%. In the decade that the Fed has been publishing the dots, this is the lowest projection for long-term rates on record. Somehow it has actually dropped 10 basis points since December, despite rocket-like inflation, omicron, and a land war in Europe:

The eagle-eyed will notice from this chart that the Fed has only once in the last 10 years had fed funds as high as the rate it thinks will be sustained for the long term, in June 2019. That calls the point of the dots exercise into question. It also suggests that the Fed might be capitulating either on a) claiming it will ever get the fed funds rate to a meaningful level again, or b) admitting that it doesn’t have a clue.

As for Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, he repeated time and again that he wanted “price stability” more than anything else, asserted that the economy was very strong and could withstand higher rates, and implied strongly that the publication of the meeting’s minutes in three weeks’ time will reveal a plan for reversing its asset purchases (or “quantitative tightening”) as soon as the next gathering in May. That removed any faint signs of dovishness from the Fed’s original announcement. He also admitted that “of course” with hindsight it should have started hiking rates earlier. Sometimes the chairman’s press conference will take back the apparent message from its formal announcement. This was not one of those times — Powell was focused like a laser beam on convincing the world that he was prepared to hike, hike and hike again to beat inflation.

The Market

That brings us to the market reaction, which also showed signs of capitulation, but in a different direction. The following handy chart from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shows the increase in rates on the day of the first hike in each of the last six tightening cycles, going back to 1988. The detached squares show the intraday peaks this time around, which were set just as Powell rose to his feet for the press conference:

Even though the rate hike had been very well telegraphed in advance (unlike, for example, the shocking hike of 1994 that provoked a bear market in bonds), the initial reaction made this the most extreme reaction to the beginning of tightening cycle. But by the close, bond yields had given up much of their gains. That reversal was mirrored by an even more emphatic volte-face for the stock market:

The S&P 500 had tumbled to show a loss by 2:30 p.m., the beginning of the press conference. By the close, it was at its high for the day, and had just had the best two-day rise in two years. This chart would be easy to explain if Powell had offered any dovish hints to the news media. But he didn’t. For another bizarre reversal, here is the dollar’s performance for the day. It should be boosted by an increase in expected U.S. yields, as this will attract capital to the country. But instead, the dollar endured an even more dramatic reversal:

So what is going on? One hope doing the rounds of Wall Street is that this was a market revulsion, or capitulation. Rates rose to a point where investors thought it obvious that they couldn’t be sustained, and so instead the bet turned suddenly and violently into a wager that the Fed would not be able to be as aggressive as it said. The inconsistencies in the Fed’s projections, and arguably the desperation with which Powell insisted that the economy was strong, might be said to support this. Put simply, the notion is that investors took a look at yields at 2% and thought, “This can’t possibly work.” The moment of revulsion, or realizing that the market was bound to collapse under its own logic, had been reached. People taking this line could support the yield curve. This is how the spread of 10- over five-year Treasury yields has moved this century:

In the wake of the Fed’s announcement, the relationship inverted, meaning that five-year bonds yielded more than the 10-year; the dreaded “inverted yield curve.” It was the first time this relationship had inverted since early 2007, shortly before the beginning of the credit crisis. Whenever the yield curve inverts, it tends to function as an early warning for a recession, suggesting that in the medium term rates will have to fall. Any inversion is a worrying sign, although one between five and 10 years, in the so-called “belly” of the curve, is not as alarming as an inversion between three-month or two-year yields and the 10-year yield.

The argument is that any sign of a yield curve inversion will force the Fed to abandon its tightening. Yield curve inversions make life hard for banks, which make their profits from the difference between short- and long-term rates. In the face of a curve inversion, over history, the Fed has been forced to desist. So, there is an argument that stock investors saw that the bond market was already effectively saying that the Fed couldn’t get what it wanted, and so started to buy stocks as a bet that rates wouldn’t rise that much.

There is certainly something to this argument, although it might mainly reflect wishful thinking. There were other ways that markets treated the hawkish FOMC as banging the last nail into their hopes that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would force much easier policy. The gold price jumped, and real yields fell, with news of the invasion. The two, which tend to be inversely correlated, continued that progress for a week or so — but now real yields are no lower, and gold prices no higher, than they were on the eve of the war:

Story continues below advertisement

So it’s plausible that the big afternoon turnaround marked a big moment of market capitulation, when traders decided the Fed couldn’t possibly do what it wanted. That’s good news for stocks in the short term, and awful news on most other levels. However, there are others who are also believed to have capitulated:

Vladimir Putin

This may reflect wishful thinking, but reports that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were going better than anticipated (particularly this one from my old friends at the Financial Times) sparked great hopes. They certainly contributed to strong performance by equities across the globe before the FOMC meeting, and helped a continuing slide for the oil price. For one very clear sign that investors are less concerned by the war, it’s notable that in recent weeks they had been taking profits in big internet platform “FANG” stocks, and pouring money into defense contractors — a logical response to the outbreak of war. Defense stocks reversed sharply:

The broad idea of the talks is that Ukraine would accept a “neutral” status, on the models of Sweden or Austria, and that in return Russia would desist. If the Russian aim is to resist NATO expansion, this might be enough, and the success of Sweden and Austria might persuade Ukraine to accept such a status. Those making this argument also hold that Putin at this point wants a way out because the war is not going as hoped — although it is not at all clear that Russia won’t eventually prevail. But there are a lot of ifs and a lot of conditions to be thrashed out in highly emotive circumstances. Things might work out that way, but banking on an imminent peace agreement requires great optimism and the ability to read the mind of Vladimir Putin.

That brings us to another critical player who appears to have capitulated:

Xi Jinping

Perhaps critically, Wednesday appears to have been the moment when China capitulated (former “Points of Return” editor Matthew Brooker went so far as to illustrate this with a picture of a boxer being counted out against Mike Tyson.) For a year now, the emphasis has been on getting China’s financial house in order. That means tight financial conditions and being prepared to put up with a declining stock market. But there are limits, and after a rout in Chinese stocks across the world, it appears that the limit has been reached.

Previously, China had put up a plausible stance that it didn’t care if western investors couldn’t invest there. But it does need capital, and it doesn’t need a wholesale market collapse. So, on Wednesday the word went out that Chinese policies would henceforward be market-friendly. Brooker sums up the scale of the U-turn as follows:

The flurry of assurances emanating from the country’s top financial policy committee Wednesday go beyond the standard official response to a market in freefall: They amount to a significant change in direction. After more than 18 months of pursuing a program that placed the Communist Party’s political objectives ahead of the concerns of investors, the tone has abruptly shifted. China supports overseas listings; the “rectification” of internet platform companies will be wound up soon and regulation will henceforth be transparent and predictable; the imploding real estate sector will get support; policies will be market-friendly and look to safeguard stability.

This looks like a classic moment when markets force a country — even the second-largest economy on the planet — to reverse. And the response has been extraordinary. The further from the Chinese mainland, the deeper the selloff had been, and the greater the rebound, with U.S.-quoted Chinese ADRs beating Hong Kong-quoted Chinese stocks, which in turn enjoyed a bigger rebound than mainland stocks in the CSI 300:

This seems like capitulation. And if we look at daily shifts in the BNY Mellon China ADR index since its inception 20 years ago, we see that Wednesday’s move dwarfed anything ever seen before:

It would be a mistake to assume that this is a matter for China only. Things Chinese more or less automatically matter for everyone these days. It’s particularly notable that Chinese tech’s brutal selloff this year had been almost exactly in line with a selloff for U.S. tech stocks. The bounce started in the U.S. on Tuesday, and moved to China on Wednesday:

Repercussions spread further. Chinese bond yields dipped on the signs of governmental dovishness, while U.S. yields, as we’ve seen, enjoyed a surge. The spread of U.S. over Chinese two-year yields is its lowest since the end of 2018, and historically low. That should logically lead the yuan to weaken, and history also suggests that this will happen. The yuan is a heavily managed currency, but these days it does follow at least some of the rules of floating exchange rates:

This could matter, a lot, because the strong yuan is impeding Chinese growth, while also contributing to U.S. inflation by increasing the price of Chinese imports.

There’s more good news. China’s authorities over the years have shown they have the power to move stock markets, but only with the bluntest of instruments. The last 20 years have seen a succession of melt-ups followed by melt-downs. There is already talk that China’s capitulation to the markets portends a melt-up for stocks. That also reeks of wishful thinking, but Xi’s turnaround was probably the most important of the day. And perhaps it makes sense that on the day when one of the world’s two economic superpowers capitulates in favor of rising rates and the other gives up in favor or letting them fall, global markets should have a dramatic reaction.

The Stock Market Really, Truly Isn’t the Economy

Finally, a comment I feel like making after stumbling across it on the Bloomberg terminal. It’s a cliche that the stock market isn’t the economy, but it’s true, and the contrasting fortunes of China and Russia demonstrate this perfectly. Here are MSCI’s indexes for China and Russia, in dollar terms, indexed since the inception of the Russia index at the end of 1994:

Until the invasion of Ukraine, foreign investors had, on MSCI’s reckoning, got much better returns out of Russia. Meanwhile, as you might well be aware, China’s economy has done better than Russia’s. This is how the gross domestic products of the two countries have risen, in dollar terms at current prices, since the end of 1994, according to the International Monetary Fund:

It’s important to get the macro right. But other issues matter as well when you’re looking at the stock market.

Survival Tips

I was going to devote this tip to some suggestions on how to enjoy “War and Peace” (I kid you not), but I no longer have the energy. Instead, I must first offer an apology. Yesterday, I said that the “Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” made famous in Disney’s “Fantasia,” was by Modest Mussorgsky. It was, of course, by Paul Dukas. I was instead thinking of “Night on a Bare Mountain,” which is by Mussorgsky and is also in “Fantasia.” Here it is. Sorry, I must have had “Fantasia” on my mind.

And now, rather than high culture, I will offer you this montage of clips from Family Guy in which almost every country on earth is insulted in the course of 20 minutes. I don’t endorse many of the sentiments (and Bloomberg certainly doesn’t), but I do find it very funny. After a day like this, it might be what you need. More from other writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

