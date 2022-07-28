Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Europe’s era of “Germany knows best” is ending. For a decade, Berlin commanded moral and financial authority in the European Union, guiding policy and playing bad cop to the weaker southern economies. The energy crisis has upended that balance. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight Germany’s reliance on Russia has exposed the flaws of its economic model — high-intensity industry running on cheap gas — and the blindness of its political class to its dependence on the Kremlin. While Berlin is still coming to grips with the shock, Europe’s South is growing assertive. It is not revenge for years of German-led austerity, but a recalibration of forces that may ultimately result in a healthier EU.

Take the Spanish:

Teresa Ribera, Spain’s minister for the green transition, bared teeth when she hit back at a European Commission proposal demanding that all 27 member states cut energy consumption by 15% this winter. In pushing back, Ribera argued Madrid had done its homework. It had little exposure to Russia and invested heavily in renewables; most importantly, she argued, Spain had “lived within its means.” The jab echoed the language from German rebukes at the height of the European financial crisis — when Berlin wrote the biggest checks in exchange for structural reforms that deepened the south’s economic slump.

The language was an unusual show of bravado for a country such as Spain, which is usually a net beneficiary of European funding. Reactions to her statements were split between those who argued it was about time to call out the inconsistencies from Berlin and those fearful that such language risked inflaming old tensions.

In my view, Ribera’s comment was a mix of both, reflecting exasperation with the German reluctance to accept the monumental failure of its Russia policy. While everyone else seems to have realized “Made in Germany” was built on a shaky foundation, Berlin had yet to eat real humble pie, which is usually the first step before asking for help.

Spain was among the first to sound the alarm on the energy crisis just as Putin began to squeeze supply and the market started to show signs of stress at the end of last year. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who also faces enormous pressure to bring down inflation and energy bills at home, suggested in autumn last year that rocketing energy prices would require a joint European response.

Madrid argued — as it has for a while — that it needs better energy interconnectivity with the rest of Europe. And reducing consumption at home won’t help countries like Germany if Madrid can’t export its surplus. Spain’s pitch fell on deaf ears, brushed aside as another example of the South seeking a handout.

Energy only became a European problem when the risks for Germany began to look insurmountable.

That reflects Europe’s policy making problem — and points the way to a solution. It’s time that proposals from the South are taken more seriously. A rebalancing, if it leads to improved decision making, should be welcomed in Brussels, where each leader speaks simultaneously to both their domestic audience and their counterparts. To their credit, the leaders of the southern nations agreed to a deal designed for Germany at record speed this week, moving beyond the rhetorical resistance and avoiding critics’ schadenfreude.

It would have been silly and shortsighted and, above all, a victory to Russia if the EU had failed. The Kremlin was caught off guard by the unity in Europe, and pitting Europeans against each other would undo that.

The Spanish minister Ribera summarized it well after the deal was approved: In Europe, “when a neighbor calls for help, you have to help.” That’s the same spirit that got Europe through the pandemic and saw Germany cross its red line to agree to joint debt, a watershed moment for the EU. Plus, given their co-dependency, European crises are essentially circular: A recession in Germany, the euro area’s largest economy, would be detrimental for all.

A clash between North and South would drag Europe back after a decade of joint problem-solving. But perhaps, considering the size of the German fiasco and the challenges it poses for the whole of Europe, Berlin should not be surprised to see the South asking for a bigger say.

