The world is changing its entire system for producing and using energy, and it’s a bumpy ride. The “energy transition” now underway will replace the very base of the global economy — fossil fuels — with clean power sources that don’t warm the climate, such as solar and wind. It’s a delicate, decades-long switch that’s sometimes compared to rebuilding an airplane midflight. And while the transition has created investment and jobs worldwide, it has delivered shocks as well. European electricity prices jump, for example, when winds slack off. California flirts with blackouts in heat waves because old, gas-burning power plants are shutting down faster than renewable energy sources can replace them. And some industries, like airlines, can’t run on electricity, for now. While the new energy system could one day be more reliable than the old, there’s a variety of reasons why the transition is proving so difficult, and will take so long to complete. These are some of them.

Renewables are intermittent

We need better ways to store wind and solar energy. Utilities worldwide, for example, are plugging lithium-ion batteries into the electricity grid, relying on supersize versions of the same technology inside mobile phones. But those batteries typically run for just four hours before needing to be recharged. Newer types of batteries can last hours longer — but they still can’t power the grid for days or weeks.

Renewables need to reach people

Places like the sparsely populated but windy Great Plains in the US, or the remote, sun-drenched Sahara Desert, can produce a lot of energy, but high-voltage transmission lines are needed to bring the power to where people live. Those connections consistently face challenges along the route. In the US, a single family for years managed to stymie a $3 billion power line project designed to bring Wyoming wind power to Southern California. In 2021, voters in Maine rejected a transmission line that would have supplied New England with hydropower from Quebec. One reason for the push to build offshore wind farms along the US East Coast? They won’t require long power lines on land.

Many things are hard to electrify

Much of the energy transition involves electrifying things that have traditionally run on fossil fuels, like cars, home heaters and stoves. That change is finally starting to accelerate. Global electric car sales, for example, more than doubled from 2020 to 2021, accounting for 9% of new vehicle sales worldwide, according to BloombergNEF. But some huge users of energy — such as steel mills, cement plants, cargo ships and big passenger planes — don’t easily run on electricity. That has led to a search for a “clean molecule,” a storable, movable fuel that won’t warm the planet. Governments and industries alike are betting that hydrogen will be that fuel, because it can be made from water and burned without producing carbon dioxide. But building a global system to make and use hydrogen requires massive new infrastructure that will take decades. The industry also needs to be shaped carefully so that the fuel’s generation, transmission and storage won’t contribute to climate change.

Lack of money, political will or long-term planning

All three have, at times, been lacking. US President Barack Obama pumped public money into the energy transition, funding both the ill-fated solar company Solyndra LLC and Tesla Inc.’s first electric-car factory. His successor, Donald Trump, immediately reversed course. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act devotes $374 billion to climate-related spending, including tax breaks for making and deploying clean-energy infrastructure. But there’s no guarantee future administrations will follow through or step up the pace. BNEF estimates that global investment in the transition topped $800 billion in 2021, or about 0.8% of global gross domestic product, and needs to expand fivefold by 2030 to keep the world on track to limit warming to 2C (3.6F) this century.

Extreme weather isn’t helpful

The warmer world is already generating more heat waves, floods and other catastrophes. Extreme heat pushes up electricity demand for air conditioning and refrigeration, while a more unpredictable climate can hurt power generation in multiple ways. Wildfires fed by climate change can cut solar power by blanketing the sky with smoke. Scorching temperatures and drought have crippled the reliable hydropower output from projects such as China’s Three Gorges Dam and warmed rivers so that nuclear plants in Europe that rely on the water to cool equipment had to scale back operations. With almost no carbon emissions, nuclear and hydro power are considered key tools in the energy transition.

The poor need electricity

About 770 million people worldwide, or almost 10% of humanity, still lacked access to electricity in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency. Some 2.5 billion didn’t have “clean cooking” options, meaning they had to use wood, charcoal or even dried cow dung to cook meals. For the hundreds of millions of people still trying to escape poverty, the transition is both a challenge and an opportunity. Some parts of Africa without a reliable connection to a power grid are acquiring solar panels to fuel batteries and lights — and may end up leapfrogging the fossil fuel energy system the rest of the world is struggling to replace.

We still rely on oil and gas

Given the long timeframe for switching to renewables, the world still needs fossil fuels and will for years to come. Yet investment in the field has been lagging. Institutional investors have leaned on oil executives to devote less money to expanding production and focus instead on giving more of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Biden threatened the industry with higher taxes unless companies agreed to increase oil production and refining. The IEA estimates that the industry needs to spend about 50% more each year through 2030 to meet global oil demand. But with the energy transition underway, oil companies aren’t sure how much petroleum the world will really need.

Wars complicate the transition

The war in Ukraine may one day be seen as a turning point in the energy transition, persuading Europe to speed up the shift. In the meantime, the invasion and the sanctions that followed created a scramble for fuel to replace Russian supplies, disrupting planning and raising prices. The continent has aggressively sucked up more natural gas on world markets to heat homes and fuel industries.

