The U.K. is far from alone in seeing price pressures piling up. Inflation in the U.S. and Europe is also leaping higher, and the supply-chain problems that have seen shipping costs soar are a worldwide phenomenon. Traders around the world are beginning to question the central bank orthodoxy that says inflation will calm down next year. But there are domestic issues at play that leave Britain particularly vulnerable, with annual inflation currently running at 3.2% and the central bank forecasting it will climb above 4% before the year is out.