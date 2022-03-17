We do know that high inflation is here and it’s not going away anytime soon. Prices rose 7.9% last month on an annual basis, and given Russia’s war on Ukraine and shutdowns in China, it may go higher.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fed responded by raising its policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday and signaling more increases over the course of the year. Maybe it will be 50 points next time. Naturally everyone wonders exactly how high rates might go, with the prime worry being the Fed will overshoot neutral and cause a recession. Of course, the Fed has no intention of increasing rates into recessionary territory (at least not yet). The bad news is that it may be too late for neutral if we want to curb inflation.

Advertisement

Once inflation gets going it’s hard to stop. Economists expect higher wages this year in response to inflation, and this risks pushing prices up further in a spiral that will require more aggressive policy.

But what would that look like? Monetary policy has three modes: accommodative, neutral and contractionary. You can categorize which mode the Fed is in based on how high its policy rate is compared with the natural rate of interest. Or rather, where they’d be without any government interference — a rate now assumed to be 2% or 3%.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fed is in accommodative mode when it sets the target interest rate below the natural rate, which is where we are now, even after this week’s rate hike, with a target rate between 0.25% and 0.5%. In accommodative mode the Fed is trying to juice the economy by lowering the cost of capital. This is presumed to boost the labor market, but it may also increase inflation. Neutral matches the natural rate. When the Fed is in neutral it’s not boosting the economy, but not pulling back on it, either.

Advertisement

To control an overheated economy the Fed may move into contractionary mode, which is raising the policy rate above the natural rate, which means it’s more expensive for banks to get capital, the economy shrinks and inflation falls. Right now, the Fed claims it only wants to go to neutral.

But even neutral feels like a big deal because the Fed has mostly been in accommodative mode since the financial crisis (except for maybe a month or two). Only in the last few months has Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he would consider going a bit higher if inflation doesn’t cool.

Story continues below advertisement

In theory, when you’re in neutral you’ll have slow, steady, predictable inflation. But that assumes inflation is contained to begin with. Neutral does nothing to fight inflation. So with its current strategy, the Fed appears to be hoping that inflation will go away on its own if it stops accommodating and the supply chain and oil market work out their kinks.

Advertisement

Many economists doubt this will be enough. Once inflation gets high and stays around long enough, it influences expectations. In the past it’s taken contractionary policy to slow the economy down, revise expectations and lower inflation.

So how worried should we be about the Fed causing a recession if it does decide to go above neutral? There is no magic interest rate where we risk a recession. A very high policy rate, like 12%, would probably do it, but it’s unclear if 4% or 5% would. That was the policy rate range for many years and there was no recession.

Story continues below advertisement

But these are different times; we think the natural rate is lower now. Expectations about the future play a big role in inflation and hiring, but we don’t really know how those expectations are formed or how to measure their impact. After all, the Fed was in accommodative mode for nearly 15 years and inflation barely topped 2%.

Advertisement

It could be that going to neutral will be enough. Or perhaps 50 basis points above neutral will convince markets the Fed is serious about inflation and it will fall — though the Fed’s behavior so far doesn’t suggest it has or deserves much credibility.

What is potentially more worrying than a recession is financial instability. Members of the Fed Board don’t have much experience in financial markets, let alone fixed income markets, and rates have been very low for a very long time. Low-risk assets, which are influenced by the policy rate, are systemically important. They determine how much banks lend to each other, the cost of collateral, and how assets are priced. Going well above zero may be a shock to markets and it could cause big dislocations. Even if inflation settles to 4% and the Fed decides it can live with that, this will mean higher interest rates, and that may be unsettling for markets that after so many years are now built for zero rates.

Story continues below advertisement

This may be why the Fed is hoping some firm talk and neutral policy will be enough to tame inflation without harming employment. But monetary policy, as in life, is all about trade-offs. You can rarely have it both ways, and the Fed will need to do some damage to get prices under control. That may not mean a recession, but it could mean lower asset prices, lower real wages and more uncertainty ahead for the economy.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Allison Schrager is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. She is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of “An Economist Walks Into a Brothel: And Other Unexpected Places to Understand Risk.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion