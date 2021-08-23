Powell and the Fed’s Board of Governors created two new entities — the Financial Stability Climate Committee, to focus on the broader financial system, and the Supervision Climate Committee, to focus on individual institutions. This matters, because it means top officials are committed to regularly evaluating and responding to the threat. They’re already working to ensure that banks embed climate change in their business decisions - analyzing exposures, identifying concentrations of risk and considering how to manage them over time. To that end, the Fed and other bank regulators will make banks gather information in a consistent way. Such information is needed so that regulators can enforce a consistent set of standards and evaluate and manage risks across the entire system.