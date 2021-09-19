That alone is enough reason for the Fed to detail this week how and when it intends to withdraw two of the emergency measures that are still in place more than a year after the worse of the Covid economic and financial shock. The central bank should announce the immediate initiation of a tapering of quantitative easing with a goal of eliminating the $120 billion of monthly purchases in the first half of next year; and it should signal through its forward policy guidance a gradual lifting of near-zero interest rates starting in the second half of next year.