Putin is happy to exploit this tension between Washington and Berlin. There is little prospect of Nord Stream 2 being blocked, as much as the U.S. would like to see that happen. The thing is all but built and awaits regulatory approval. Europe’s gas market is already jittery, with storage tanks only 62% full — lower than the 80% average level for this time of year. When the Germans delayed their approval of Nord Stream 2 in November, already eye-watering European gas prices shot higher. Any threat by Germany to cut off extra gas supply to itself in this situation would be hollow. As Kevin Book of ClearView Energy Partners puts it: “Sawing towards the trunk while standing on a branch only happens in cartoons.”