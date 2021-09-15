A political horse race is a rarity for the LDP. Usually contests have been settled in smoke-filled rooms dominated by a few faction chiefs. But these days Kono, Takaichi and Kishida are pitching their platforms directly to television and social media — not unlike candidates in a major party primary in the U.S. That means a lot of attention has been devoted to whether, or by how much, the candidates differ from the approach of Abe, Japan’s longest serving premier, who has dominated the party in a way few of his predecessors did. Abe was prime minister for a year until resigning in 2007. He returned to lead the LDP back into office in 2012 after three years in opposition, pledging a bold program to reflate the economy. Abe, who stood down because of ill-health last year, had varying degrees of success. While he smartly flexed fiscal muscle to crank up growth, two consumption tax increases amounted to an own goal. The monetary agenda was left to the Bank of Japan, whose governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, was appointed twice by Abe. Kuroda’s early years in the job were characterized by a dramatic expansion of the central bank’s balance sheet in an effort to meet the inflation target of 2% quickly. The BOJ made some progress toward that end — for a few years there, it looked like the target was within reach, before an oil-price collapse halted momentum. If a reflationary approach was warranted in the pre-pandemic era, why abandon it now, in the throes of a crisis?