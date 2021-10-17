Still, some energy modelers have started arguing that massive overbuilding of wind and solar power — constructing so many plants that even a collapse in supply or surge in demand isn’t sufficient to tighten the market too much — may prove the cheapest way to build a zero-carbon grid.If so, the future that we’re looking at isn’t the one of constrained energy supplies that the current record prices for coal and gas is suggesting, but instead one where power is so abundant that we barely know what to do with it. If you want to recreate the virtues of our current inefficient power system, building in a little deliberate inefficiency into our future may be the best way to do it.