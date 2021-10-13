That big $4 trillion number should also be set in the context of savings; this figure is, after all, investment rather than just running costs. For example, at $50 in real terms, the annual saving from reducing oil demand alone would be about $1.2 trillion by 2050 and more than $1.7 trillion if you kick in $50 a tonne for avoided carbon emissions. Moreover, the switch from an energy system geared less to commodity flows and more to infrastructure availability should provide more of a cushion against traditional price shocks.