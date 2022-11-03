Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Vladimir Putin has just made what may be his most significant concession since the invasion of Ukraine. Just days after suspending Russia’s participation in a deal to allow safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports, sending grain prices higher, the Kremlin agreed to resume the pact. It’s rare volte-face for an autocrat who never admits to doubt. But pressure works, particularly when it comes from the countries an isolated Russia needs the most as friends, intermediaries and export destinations. Moscow was simply unable to torpedo a deal that serves Turkey and the wider, food-importing emerging world — at least not without jeopardizing support from Ankara and others.

Cut off from the West, in need of friends and a home for its output, Russia has never been more dependent on these nations. And Putin knows it.

No wonder, then, that during a three-and-a-half hour appearance last week at the Valdai forum — Russia’s alternative to Davos — it was the Global South that he targeted. After accusing the West of denying the sovereignty and identity of nations, of stoking the war in Ukraine and causing a food catastrophe, he turned unusually explicitly toward China, India, Turkey and others. He bemoaned supposed US provocations around Taiwan, lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a patriot while flattering his manufacturing campaign, and made a point of lavishing praise on Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, NATO member and Kremlin trading partner.

All of this suggests these countries have rarely had more clout to call out Putin’s duplicity and limit the damage. When they do exercise some agency, as the grain deal shows, it works. So why aren’t they pushing far harder to end a war that has driven up food costs, destabilized energy markets and set up the most dangerous confrontation since the Cuban Missile Crisis?

In part, because of deep-seated anti-Western sentiment that created fertile ground for Russian narratives. Many of these nations are sympathetic to the argument that it’s Western sanctions that are driving up prices.

It’s also, more prosaically, because the war hasn’t been all bad for many of these nations. They have bought cheap Russian hydrocarbons in significant volumes at a time when import costs are a headache, even if crude flows to China, India and Turkey have eased since June. Russia will have yet more barrels to place by the end of the year, after EU sanctions come into effect, so discounts may look better still for buyers, assuming ships can be found. However unlikely it is to succeed, Russia’s plan to turn Turkey into a gas hub is appealing to Erdogan.

It’s also increasingly clear that Moscow will be left on its knees economically as the fighting drags on, leaving Beijing, Ankara and others room to seize the geopolitical opportunities that will bring, in and around Russia.

But is that enough?

It’s hard to escape the fact that Putin’s tactics, especially efforts to restrict Ukraine’s agricultural exports and cripple its economy, have caused huge pain for large food buyers like Indonesia and Egypt, pushing import bills ever higher. His complaints that the grain deal only serves the West do not stack up — commodity prices simply come down when supply is plentiful, and the Black Sea region typically accounts for more than a quarter of annual wheat and barley exports. Global grain stocks were at an eight-year low even before the Kremlin pulled out of the safe-passage deal. The brief suspension reduced the volumes of grain arriving at port, and farmers will not be sowing crops they can’t store or sell.

Putin accused Ukraine of using the grain corridor for military purposes, but even before the latest flare-up had been dragging his feet on tackling inspection bottlenecks. Russia’s armed forces are struggling against a Ukrainian counteroffensive and he looked for other ways to exert pressure, at whatever the cost to others. Never mind the offers of free grain for “the poorest” — those, like Russian vaccine pledges, will fill the Kremlin’s social media feed, but not silos in Africa.

What brought him back was pressure. On the one hand the risk of displeasing partners necessary for Russia’s global reputation, for economic loopholes, for its survival — not Kyiv’s guarantees. On the other, the realization that Russia was powerless — absent military force — to stop the grain-laden ships that did leave.

Which brings us to the second and more determining reason for the emerging world’s ambivalence. They have significant power individually to cajole Putin, especially China, India or Saudi Arabia, with its hand on oil production taps. Turkey has demonstrated its clout with this episode. But they would have even more as a group. The trouble is that there is little coordination, as Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, put it to me, much less a force driving them to change that. Instead of an update of the non-aligned movement for the current predicament, many prefer to try their luck with bilateral deals.

More’s the pity. Putin is under pressure, on the battlefield and at home, and there’s plenty of opportunity for pushback over the coming weeks, with the emerging world in the diplomatic spotlight. This month, Egypt will host a United Nations climate summit, Indonesia will welcome the Group of 20 leaders to Bali, while Thailand will lay on the Asian Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ shindig.

The collective West can and must offer incentives for collaboration — not merely invectives and rhetoric on saving democracy that hardly resonate. For the emerging world, it’s crucial to separate neutrality and inaction, anti-Americanism and self-interest. Putin’s threats, from critical infrastructure to nuclear weapons, have increased in intensity as his options diminish. His tactics will only become more extreme.

Putin talked to the Valdai audience about sowing the wind. Emerging nations can help ensure the world does not reap his whirlwind.

Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and editorial board member covering foreign affairs and climate. Previously, she worked for Reuters in Hong Kong, Singapore, India, the U.K., Italy and Russia.

