Creating an expedited travel lane for migrant and domestic workers would start to ease this burden. It should involve more straightforward and affordable quarantine requirements, the ability to apply to leave independently of one’s employer, and job or pay guarantees for existing pass holders upon return. The sizable portion of the local population that wants stricter Covid restrictions will grumble, but it’s worth noting that Sri Lanka’s vaccination rate, at 63.4%, is about the same as the U.S., which lobbied Singapore to open up travel in the months before the announcement. The privilege that comes with critical trade and defense ties may become the most powerful vaccine passport yet.