That Hertz is doing it again, now, and with a multi-billion-dollar commitment, is telling. Sure, coming out of bankruptcy provides a certain clean-slate freedom for bold moves. But committing this much capital to depreciating assets with which most drivers aren’t familiar is a statement that issues of range anxiety and access to charging are beginning to fade in importance, similar to my observations spanning a few short years. It may also position Hertz well with a certain, growing pool of capital — the ESG crowd — and national and sub-national governments placing more restrictions on vehicles with tailpipes or putting a future sell-by date on them altogether.