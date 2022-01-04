Drawing the distinction can be a challenge. Courts in criminal fraud prosecutions like to quote the old and delightfully convoluted rule that a hope or prediction about the company’s future becomes fraud when it involves “expression of an opinion not honestly entertained.” Such an inquiry is complex, because it requires the jury to determine what was in the defendant’s head when she made a statement to an investor. That’s why trial judges have traditionally been generous in permitting prosecutors to introduce circumstantial evidence of what the defendant actually believed.