It’s also worth noting that the reason that Democrats were able to extend health insurance coverage to millions of people a decade ago is that they made a choice to prioritize it. I’ve spoken to many Congressional Democrats and White House staffers who agree that prioritization would be better, but members disagree among themselves as to which items should be prioritized, and nobody has enough clout to dictate an answer. Lurking in the background is a sense that “the groups” (Dem-speak for the constellation of progressive nonprofit entities that share funding sources with the party and come up with many of the actual policy proposals) would prefer a dozen half-loaves to three or four full ones.