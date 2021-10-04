The broader ESG push is having an impact, though. Wirth’s comments came on the heels of a new set of low-carbon targets for his company. Meanwhile, a green specter hung over Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s recent $9.5 billion disposal of its Permian-basin assets to ConocoPhillips. What caught my eye was Shell selling at an eye-watering implied free cash flow yield, on 2022 estimates, of 20% and promising to pay out the proceeds. Meanwhile, Conoco pitched the deal to its own shareholders at a yield of 10% (based on projections for the decade at $50 oil). Clearly, the ESG burden falls unevenly. Yet both companies felt compelled to reiterate discipline, backed by double-digit capital costs.