Inventories are dropping in the Oklahoma town as global demand outpaces supply. According to U.S. government data, they have fallen to about 30.5 million barrels, and traders are heavily betting they will drop further next week, and perhaps throughout the rest of the month. For its part, OPEC+ is ignoring an over-heated oil market and releasing extra production too little and too slowly. The cartel agreed on Wednesday to a nominal increase of 400,000 barrels a day. But as the tank farm balances in Cushing say now, the market needs more — and soon.