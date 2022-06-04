Placeholder while article actions load

Japanese prime ministers have notoriously short shelf-lives — and often briefer legacies. At first blush, Yoshihide Suga, who left office last October after just 384 days in power, might seem to be another in a long list of flash-in-the-pan Japanese premiers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But as the distance from his premiership grows and the pandemic that felled him moves to a new phase, there’s increasing recognition here for Suga’s accomplishments. While his time was overshadowed by the Olympic Games and Covid, his legacy is surprisingly formidable in a country where politics often moves at a glacial pace.

“I have no regrets,” Suga says during an interview on the 11th floor of the Diet members’ office building. It’s just a short walk from the prime minister’s office he occupied for most of 2021.

Perhaps because of his years as the face of Shinzo Abe’s administration, Suga never gained the reformer’s reputation he deserves. But as prime minister, he forced three of the country’s 10 biggest listed firms to lower prices; overrode ministry bureaucrats to commit Japan to an ambitious carbon-neutral goal; set up a new agency to digitize Japan’s creaking bureaucracy; and overcame domestic and international opposition to safely hold the Olympics.

Recent legislation Suga spearheaded, enabling expensive fertility treatments to be covered by public health insurance, brought his relevance back to the fore. His tweet on the subject generated half a million likes, the most by any Japanese politician this year.

Those accomplishments didn’t translate into public approval, however. It’s ironic that his successor, Fumio Kishida, enjoys record ratings despite relatively limited legislative accomplishments, thanks in part to his strong stance on Ukraine.

One of Suga’s most significant achievements was what he didn’t do. Suga eschewed the Covid lockdowns that became de rigueur in other nations, and despite initial opposition, time has been kind to his decision to focus on restricting infection sites such as bars and restaurants, while allowing most economic activity to continue.

“Compared to the rest of the world, Japan’s Covid response has been extremely successful,” Suga told me. Despite sometimes intense pressure from the media and the opposition to impose harsher measures, particularly during the summer delta wave, he refused to countenance a lockdown. The statistics bear him out: Japan remains one of the few countries with almost no excess mortality from Covid, has the lowest deaths per capita in the G-7, and soon will be the lowest among the 38 OECD countries.

Suga’s offices are dotted with mementos of his career: a framed picture from the day his Cabinet was formed; a cover of Newsweek, to whom he offered a rare interview during a trip to the US; a toy dog, representing his native Akita. The room is dominated by a scroll that reads “Reiwa,” the current imperial era. As chief cabinet secretary in 2019, Suga announced the name to the country on live television, earning him the nickname “Uncle Reiwa.” The publicity elevated him on the list of potential Abe successors.

His chance came unexpectedly in August 2020 when Abe resigned due to ill health. Entering office with high public support, many expected Suga could secure a long stretch in power. But Covid surged again in winter, and as other nations returned to lockdown, he initially resisted calls to impose another state of emergency. That would come to haunt him as the media slammed his response, but Suga remains unrepentant.

“The first state of emergency during the Abe administration was nationwide and uniform, shutting down all forms of economic activity. GDP fell about 30%, the most since the war,” he says. “I felt very strongly that we had to be cautious.”

At the same time, he bet the house on vaccines. With no domestic production capacity, Japan was slowed by the need to import vaccines as well as conduct domestic trials.

As supply improved, Suga pushed for a “deliberately ambitious” goal of 1 million shots a day, at a time when barely a quarter of that number was being administered. At the peak, the country was giving more than 1.6 million doses a day. His approach was vindicated as Covid deaths later dropped to less than one a day.

Suga’s willingness to bend the status quo is a pattern seen across across his career, which began in local politics in Yokohama, eventually becoming the first man to lead the Liberal Democratic Party without belonging to one of its powerful internal factions. One of his signature policies was taking on Japan’s mobile phone giants, which had little real competition and fat profit margins. Suga forced them to reduce monthly fees, with new plans so much lower that they depressed the nation’s inflation figures for a year.

Earlier, Suga also overcame opposition to spearhead the Furusato Nozei (Hometown Tax) system — a rare popular taxation scheme that lets people pay part of their taxes to rural areas, and get local treats in return. The amount spent could reach 1 trillion yen ($7.7 billion) this year, Suga said. Suga also commited Japan to become carbon neutral by 2050, the first Japanese leader to set such a timeline.

But perhaps nowhere was Suga’s willingness to fly in the face of opposition seen more than with the Olympics.

Having secured the Games in 2013, Abe postponed them when the pandemic struck. As the event approached, public opposition grew. In January 2021, the Times of London reported Japan had decided to cancel the Olympics, something Suga denies. In May, just weeks from the opening ceremony, the US issued a “do not travel” advisory for Japan. The world’s media warned of the potential for a superspreader event or an “Olympic Variant,” while Suga says he was asked by medical advisors to cancel the Games. “I turned them down,” he says. “That’s a decision for the government to make.”

In the end, just 33 of the 11,300 athletes tested positive. Far from a superspreader event, the Olympic Village bubble where athletes were tested daily may well have been the safest place in the country.

But although the public later approved of the Games, Suga himself received no uplift. His unimpressive performance in press conferences won him few fans and he continued to get hammered in the papers, to his frustration. As a vote neared for the next LDP leader, he shocked the nation by announcing he wouldn’t run, ending his term in power.

Under his more cautious successor, the nation is now debating its reopening while grappling with the weak yen. Tourists are salivating at the prospect and unsurprisingly Suga — also the driving political force behind the visa relaxation that led to Japan’s tourism boom — thinks the country should take bolder steps and open up quicker. “We need big economic policies that take advantage of the weak yen. That means inbound tourists,” he says.

Former Japanese leaders don’t usually get a second shot — and Suga doesn’t seem keen on trying. But there’s talk in local media of him forming a “study group” of like-minded lawmakers that could turn into one of the factions that dominate intra-party politics — and help decide future leaders. Suga declined to discuss the rumors, saying that his next step would come after this summer’s election. But behind the scenes, it seems he may not be done yet.

