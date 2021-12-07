For one thing, Saudi Arabia has a much larger population — just shy of 35 million, compared with nearly 10 million in the UAE — and expatriates make up a much smaller proportion (a third, compared with nearly 90% in UAE). While the overwhelming majority of those who live in places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah come from countries where a Monday-Friday workweek is the norm, most people in Saudi Arabia have never been on that schedule.