The good news is that the message being sent by the financial markets is that all the hand-wringing over inflation may be a bit premature. It’s not as if this latest CPI report was an outlier; the gauge started popping higher with the March data and has been elevated since April. And yet the stock market as measured by the benchmark S&P 500 Index has risen about 13% since April 12, the day before the March CPI report was released. The State Street Investor Confidence Index for North America, which is derived from actual trades rather than survey responses, is the highest since early 2016. That makes sense when you consider that companies are thriving. Corporate profit margins have expanded to some of the widest on record, showing that customers are ready, willing and able to absorb the higher prices being asked.