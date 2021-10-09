But it’s obvious that consumers and the economy more broadly are better equipped to weather rising energy prices than they were in the 1970s, even with the some 5 million or so Americans who lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic still not back in the workforce. For one, energy makes up a smaller percentage of household expenses. Motor fuels, heating oil, electricity and natural gas make up 4.3% of disposable income, down from more than 7% in the 1970s, according to data compiled by my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Liam Denning. And consumers have more leeway these days when it comes to their expenses. Households are spending a record low 8.23% of their disposable incomes to service their debt, compared with well above 10% heading into the 1980s, Federal Reserve data show.