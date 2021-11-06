The good news is major consumer companies that depend upon global shipping are beginning to take notice. Last year, Unilever Plc, Proctor & Gamble Co. and other consumer brands pushed governments and shipping companies to do something about stranded ship crews. In the process, they adopted a toolkit to audit their carriers to ensure they were complying. That effort should be expanded, with financial incentives for carriers to encourage them to focus on the well-being of their seafarers. If carriers don’t oblige, businesses should find another way to ship their goods. Such a policy will not only improve conditions on ships but will telegraph to seafarers that their well-being is paramount to the customers who depend upon them.