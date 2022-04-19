Placeholder while article actions load

The illusory Penrose steps are a classic paradox: Seeming to go both up and down as they repeat around a stairwell, anyone stuck on the geometrically impossible stairs would find themselves forever struggling forward, yet going nowhere. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That’s close to the situation Japan’s Toshiba Corp. is in. The company has spent years trying to extricate itself from a contradiction: Activist investors seemingly won’t accept any option for the future of the company other than a privatization. But all indications are the Japanese government, which regards Toshiba as a vital national asset, won’t accept the company falling into private hands. It’s the immovable object encountering an irresistible force.

Clearly, something’s got to give. Toshiba has already spent years spinning its wheels. As recently as 2011, the company’s market value was on on a par with domestic rivals Hitachi Ltd. and Sony Group Corp. Things look dramatically different now.

The difference is how management has confronted the activists. Sony has been targeted on multiple occasions, but has mostly rebuffed their suggestions. Most recently it dismissed calls from Dan Loeb’s Third Point to sell off its insurance operations — instead buying out full control of its financial unit. Ignoring the activists has been worthwhile, with its market value now more than seven times that of 2011.

Hitachi, meanwhile, has preempted the activists by selling more than $18 billion worth of legacy businesses in the past five years as it pivots to a new strategy than emphasizes digital. It’s seen its worth more than double that of a decade ago.

Toshiba’s value, meanwhile, has barely budged, with the company trapped in a Sisyphean cycle entirely of its own making. For most of the past decade it has failed to make the tough decisions, turning what could have been a short, sharp restructuring from an accounting scandal and failed investments in nuclear energy into a multi-year saga that shows no sign of ending.

Its current struggles date back to a decision in 2017 when, desperate to avoid a delisting, the firm elected to sell equity (along with its prized semiconductor business) in order to restore its balance sheet. The offering opened the door even further to activist investors, which already included Effissimo Capital Management Pte, the secretive Singapore-based fund that for years has been Toshiba’s largest shareholder and chief irritant.

In retrospect, that sale looks disastrous. It didn’t have to be.

When Japan Airlines Co. — a similarly state-level blue-chip firm that was synonymous with the country’s economic heyday — fell on hard times after the financial crisis, it delisted, went bankrupt, restructured and was back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in just over two years. It’s been nearly twice that span of time since Toshiba’s share sale, with no end in sight to its troubles.

Which brings us back to the contradiction. The activists want out, but only at a profit. Yet shares are going nowhere, and a plan to split the firm into two is now seemingly dead in the water having been rejected by shareholders. Taking Toshiba private seems to be the only exit.

The board, now on its third chief executive officer in the last two years, seems divided. But having rejected privatization before, there are finally signs that it’s coming around to the idea. The confusing and curiously worded late-night statement of April 7 announcing yet another special committee to examine its options raised eyebrows for explicitly noting that it aimed to find the “privatization offer that is best for our diverse stakeholders.”

That seems to be a nod to the most important stakeholder of all — the Japanese government. It lists Toshiba as a company important to national security under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act. The June 2021 report into Toshiba’s attempts to work with the government to influence the results of its annual general meeting makes it clear how far the government was willing to go to keep Toshiba, with its expertise in nuclear power and defense, out of foreign hands.

It remains to be seen whether the government comes around, or private-equity finds a way to make it work — perhaps with a Japanese-led bid that ring-fences the operations Japan wants to keep secure. But, first, management will need to show a larger appetite for making the tough decisions. Otherwise, Toshiba will be stuck endlessly climbing these stairs to nowhere.

