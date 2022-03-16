On one side are analysts saying the Fed delayed its tightening of policy too long: It should’ve started raising interest rates months ago, and now it has to catch up with faster-than-expected increases. On the other are analysts saying just the opposite — that the Russia shock adds to the risk of recession, and the Fed should shelve its plans to normalize policy until further notice.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues will likely take the middle course — announce a small increase in interest rates this month to be followed by more during the course of this year, aiming to withdraw stimulus slowly but steadily while keeping a careful watch on the data. This is what investors expect and, with a couple of caveats, it remains the best approach.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

To be sure, both sets of skeptics have a point, because the Russia shock has worsened both kinds of risk. Inflation is already way above the Fed’s 2% target and, thanks to new supply interruptions, could stay there for longer. If the Fed seems to ignore this possibility by holding rates down, it might lead consumers and producers to expect higher inflation and entrench the problem. But the opposite risk is no less real. If Russia’s war leads to a prolonged disruption of international trade, perhaps combined with financial shocks due to, say, debt defaults or canceled payments, the danger of recession is elevated, too.

In short, the spread of bad possibilities is wider than before — but it hasn’t yet tilted obviously in one direction or the other. So the Fed’s previously signaled intention to start raising rates this month and continue raising them gradually during the course of this year still makes sense.

The precise course of this intended adjustment — whether it starts with an increase of 25 or 50 basis points, and exactly how many more increases follow this year — matters less than whether the Fed’s actions keep broadly in line with what investors expect. Surprising markets with a shift toward faster- or slower-than-expected tightening could be destabilizing in its own right, and should only be done on the basis of strong convictions about the way events are unfolding.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hence the caveats.

First, the Fed should underline its recent conversion to keeping an open mind. For understandable reasons, it fixed itself too firmly in 2020 to maximum monetary accommodation come what may. Investors need to be told that the Fed, in support of its dual mandate, is ready to adjust its monetary policy as new information comes in.

Second, and relatedly, the Fed should indeed be willing to surprise investors if the need arises. Signs that excess demand is starting a persistent wage-price spiral or that medium-term inflation expectations are coming unmoored would call for accelerated tightening even if investors didn’t see it coming. If the Russia shock turns out to crush demand as well as supply, a monetary-policy surprise in the other direction might well be required.

Right now, it’s impossible to say. That makes it a bad time to be a central banker — and a good time to keep calm and carry on.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion