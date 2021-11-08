Ian Thomson, a professor of accounting and sustainability at the University of Birmingham who has been researching carbon accounting for 30 years, is wary of a single large consultancy firm or cloud company like Salesforce, which sells carbon-accounting software called Sustainability Cloud, dominating the market for carbon accounting. “You need the wisdom of the crowd,” he says, because there are so many complex details to work out when measuring Scope 3 carbon. “It’s going to be difficult to come up with a single solution. The devil is in the details.” Fintech companies grew rapidly over the past decade because many found smaller, modular solutions that the larger banks were missing out, he notes.