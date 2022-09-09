Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to Elements, Bloomberg's daily energy and commodities newsletter. EU energy ministers are meeting in Brussels to firm up a plan to get the continent through the winter. It's another example of increasing state intervention in energy markets. In today's take, Bloomberg Opinion's Liam Denning explains why we should get used to it.

Today’s Take: Energy of the State

The most prominent co-author of Britannia Unchained finds herself trapped in a bear hug. Faced with an energy crisis intensified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has ditched the laissez faire of her 2012 book for an enormous state program to cap bills.

As my colleague Javier Blas writes today, the package has its flaws, but perhaps the PM shouldn’t feel too badly about the direction of travel — one of her predecessors long ago identified any government’s gravest challenge: “Events.”

Moscow has launched an energy war against Europe and wars tend to demand drastic measures from the powers that be rather than the invisible hand. Letting the gas market price households to demand destruction — read: leave them dark and freezing — could fuel a backlash in democracies the Kremlin would welcome. Truss knows that an earlier winter of discontent brought her icon Margaret Thatcher into 10 Downing Street but a new one could spell her own swift departure.

Moreover, Truss’s actions fit the energy zeitgeist of intervention. There are the exigencies of Russia’s war, spawning sanctions, along with measures to cope with their consequences. European officials, having seen energy deregulation founder in the face of Russian hostility, meet Friday to discuss a panoply of mandates, including potential energy windfall taxes.

Another chronic challenge, climate change, has also drawn a growing thicket of subsidies and mandates, which tend to be politically easier than naked carbon pricing. Russia’s war has also realigned decarbonization with national security in a way we haven’t seen since peak oil-supply fears coincided with the War on Terror over a decade ago.

Meanwhile, efforts to contain the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic have reasserted governments as prime actors in ways not seen for a generation. People crave stability. The adjacent backlash against globalization is now also tilting energy toward state priorities, as with the domestic-content contingencies on clean technology subsidies in recently-passed climate legislation in the US.

One important reaction to the 1970s oil crises was the fostering of liquid markets to seize pricing power from opaque oligopolists like OPEC. A half-century on, amid renewed turmoil, global energy seems to be moving in a different direction.

--Liam Denning, Bloomberg Opinion

Chart of the Day

In a new report, the International Energy Agency finds the industry employs around 65 million people worldwide, including 24 million in end-use sectors such as vehicle manufacturing. Employment in clean technology and decarbonization of energy systems is growing fast and accounts for half of payrolls already.

Today’s Top News

The European Union is throwing together radical plans to tame runaway energy prices and keep the lights on. Ministers meeting Friday need to find solutions that can be applied across the bloc and still fit each of the 27 member states’ economies and national power systems, which are fed by varying energy sources.Liz Truss’s hugely expensive energy bailout is a risky one-way bet that does nothing to address the need to reduce energy demand through a winter of constrained supplies, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Javier Blas.India, the world’s biggest rice shipper, restricted exports of key varieties that mainly go toward feeding Asia and Africa, threatening to rattle global crop markets and exacerbate food inflation and hunger.

California faces the dual threat of blackouts from an overwhelmed grid as well as from the risk of wildfires as a punishing heat wave continues to exact a toll on the state’s power system.

The yuan’s rapid drop is adding to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. Since China typically buys raw materials in dollars, the weakening in the yuan piles on costs for importers, depressing demand and forcing prices lower.

