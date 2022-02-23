1. What guarantees has Iran demanded?

Iran has repeatedly demanded guarantees that the U.S. won’t again jettison the deal as it did in 2018, when the administration of President Donald Trump unilaterally left an accord agreed in 2015 and reimposed sanctions that have severely reduced Iran’s oil exports. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told diplomats and defense officials at the Munich Security Conference in late February that the world powers at the negotiating table must provide assurances that Iranians won’t be tricked into limiting their nuclear activities only to be trapped again under sanctions. Of the previous deal, he said, “It was the Americans who ruined it. It is now up to the Americans to resuscitate it.”

2. Are such assurances possible?

U.S. officials have scoffed at the idea that they can guarantee a future president won’t again leave the deal. More than 100 Republican members of Congress have pledged to oppose any sanctions relief for Iran by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat. The inability of the U.S. to offer clear guarantees has led Iran to come up with its own creative proposals. Amirabdollahian suggested in Munich that the Democratic leaders of Congress could declare their commitment to a new deal.

3. What’s the issue with Iran’s nuclear infrastructure?

World powers are anxious to seal a return to the deal because in the absence of any constraints, Iran’s engineers have elevated the country’s capacity to quickly enrich uranium to levels close to what would be needed for a nuclear weapon. The country has always maintained its atomic program is peaceful, but the 2015 deal was forged amid suspicions of that claim. Iran is now operating a higher number of advanced centrifuges -- machines spinning at supersonic speeds to separate uranium isotopes -- than permitted under the agreement, which only allowed operation of 5,060 first-generation devices. Diplomats have been wrangling for months over what to do with the hundreds of advanced new machines that Iran has assembled and entered into service over the last three years. Under the terms of the original deal, Iran would have been able to partially assemble machines under international monitoring, only bringing completed units into service from 2025.

4. What’s been proposed?

In the absence of full guarantees, Iran wants to leave its centrifuge advancements intact so that it can swiftly reverse course should the U.S. again leave the accord. On this point, the U.S. opened the door to compromise in February by waiving sanctions on civil nuclear cooperation with Iran. That paves the way for the Persian Gulf country to potentially ship the machines to a friendly third country, with guarantees that the centrifuges would be returned should the agreement again be violated. Russia and Kazakhstan have emerged as potential facilitators, with the latter designated in the original agreement as a potential way station for Iranian nuclear fuel. However, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council suggested that Iran’s best course might be to mothball rather than dismantle the centrifuges.

5. What’s the issue with nuclear monitors?

A side-letter with the International Atomic Energy Agency before the original agreement paved the way for Iran to settle an onerous investigation into its previous nuclear activities. But after the Trump administration left the deal, new suspicions emerged. In the wake of an Israeli spy operation that smuggled documents out of Iran, the IAEA opened a new probe that detected traces of man-made uranium at several undeclared sites in Iran. At the Munich conference, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said it was essential that the IAEA continue to investigate, even in the event of a new deal, which Israel opposes. Iran is keen to have the probe end. Countries negotiating with Iran can’t order the IAEA to wrap up its investigation prematurely, but they can prevent it from facing new sanctions, should it fail to cooperate with the agency.

