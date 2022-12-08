Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dollar Dolor It’s been a spectacular year for the US dollar. Using the popular broad dollar index, it managed to rise to its highest level since 2002 by the end of September. Since then, the greenback has endured a peak-to-trough fall of more than 9% and continues to trend downward. A look at the chart suggests that another great dollar rally is over. The question remains: Has Wall Street really seen the dollar’s top?

To many, the answer is likely yes. That the dollar had a record run can be attributed to three main factors: China’s (then) aggressive Covid-Zero policy, Europe’s confounding energy crisis, and the Federal Reserve’s determination to curb sky-high inflation. Between them, the presence of so many risks convinced investors around the globe to take shelter in the traditional haven of the dollar. Here’s George Saravelos, global head of foreign-exchange research at Deutsche Bank AG:

Those three risks marked a definitive peak in November, in turn allowing for a sizeable USD turn. The dollar’s previously huge risk premium now looks far less stretched, also accompanied by a shift in speculative positioning to neutral.

The graph below shows the dollar risk premium, which is Deutsche’s measure of how well a currency is performing compared to what would be expected from standard monetary drivers, such as differential in interest rates. After a couple of dramatic switchbacks since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s looking more and more normal. This year’s peak surpassed 2020’s Covid high, but it’s been downhill since. The next question is will the dollar continue to fall? The answer: probably not.

The broad outlook for the US has been the same for many months. Investors are expecting a recession to happen, inflation to cool, and the terminal fed funds rate to hover around 5% (equivalent market-derived forecasts for the eurozone suggest that the European Central Bank’s target rate will top out at about 2.8%). All these should have supported a reasonably strong dollar. But for Evercore’s Stan Shipley, the macroeconomic shift elsewhere in the world is what altered the narrative:

For the EU and UK, the summer runup in energy prices (primarily natural gas) made a deep recession by late 2022/early 2023 almost a certain outcome. But the flow of high-frequency economy releases since mid-September has generally been better than expected.

This, Shipley writes, would likely prompt the ECB and the Bank of England to raise their policy rates faster than expected — a significant shift from the summer narrative that the energy situation would force the region’s central banks to stay more lenient for longer. Added to that is recent news of China moving away from its long-held Covid-Zero approach as the nation eases a range of restrictions such as requiring infected people to quarantine in centralized camps. At the margin, that implies a further pickup in activity, and thus higher rates outside the US.

The Evercore economist gives four implications of a tumbling dollar:

• Increase in the dollar value of foreign earnings, which account for around 43% of aggregate S&P 500 EPS, and free cashflow.

• Association with weaker growth; outflow of capital from the US drags real and nominal economic growth.

• Boost for inflationary pressures, especially for commodities given that the lag between the two is roughly less than a year, as import prices rise.

• Tailwind from industries with large foreign exposures, combined with a headwind for those with significant overseas costs.

Still, Deutsche Bank’s Saravelos believes that the dollar will continue to act as the perfect hedge to a long bond/equity portfolio with “little pressure on the market’s dollar cash allocation to shift as it is fulfilling its intended purpose.” And indeed, the dollar this year has been an almost perfect mirror image of the horrors of a balanced stocks and bonds portfolio, rising as many asset allocators took losses:

A yield-curve steepening driven by real rates and a convincing low in equities would further support his view. “Both metrics have been important dollar bearish markers in the past,” he said. He shows that, historically, the trough for the stock market has tended to come almost exactly at the dollar’s peak. So if you’re comfortable that the bottom for equities is in, it follows that we’ve seen the top for the dollar:

The Fed’s much-anticipated pause or pivot toward lower rates would further erode the dollar’s position as a high-yielding currency, according to Saravelos:

Bringing it all together, we are left with a neutral dollar view as the turn of the year approaches, in line with an L-shaped inflection point in this year’s trends rather than V. With the FX market entering a much choppier phase, this leaves significantly greater scope for idiosyncratic FX moves.

As concerns about the impact of Fed policy on growth and corporate earnings run rampant, here’s how Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, thinks investors can trade:

We favor defensive sectors and value stocks within equities; income opportunities in higher-quality and investment grade bonds; “safe havens” like the US dollar and Swiss franc, and seeking uncorrelated returns through alternatives.

The sum of all fears is denominated in large part in dollars. There are still risks out there; Wednesday’s news of an attempted neo-Nazi putsch in Germany, in combination with the refusal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to rule out using nuclear weapons, made that all too apparent. But at present, investors seem confident that the sum-total of all they need to fear is declining. They might well be wrong, and there are many ways that perceived risk could start to rise again. But while investors continue to exhale with relief, we can expect the dollar to keep falling.

Survival Tips

Now, time to move on to more important stuff: How to survive two whole days without any football matches at the World Cup? Here comes the second part of my argument, commenced in yesterday’s Points of Return, that the tournament would be better if it returned to a league or second group stage, rather than leaving knockout games settled if necessary by penalty shootouts, to sort out the last 16 teams in the competition. I simply don’t agree with the widespread belief that knockouts, with extra time, are more exciting.

Generally, extra time tends to see cagey football between tired players. Yes, there’s always the possibility of a classic, as in the 1982 semifinal between France and West Germany, in which France scored twice only for the Germans to pull level by the end of the 30 minutes and win on penalties. Extra time after the 1966 final worked out rather well, too. But the two goalless extra times played out this week were much more typical.

As for penalty shootouts, they have nothing to do with the complicated strategy and teamwork that ultimately makes the sport compelling. They’re exciting if you have a rooting interest, but in an excruciating way. Otherwise, it’s generally a question of guessing which hapless athlete is about to be humiliated. The presence of penalty shootouts as an option also changes the strategy of the game, with weaker sides having that much more incentive to play for a draw. And largely, it’s a lottery.

Occasionally, yes, a shootout does prove so decisive that the result does seem to be just. If Spain managed to miss all three of its penalties, it’s tempting to say they deserved to lose — and the same applies to the awful shootout in which England’s “golden generation” missed three of the four penalties they took in being ejected by Portugal from the 2006 World Cup. But this is unusual — and it’s always because someone’s nerve broke, not because of any Pele- or Maradona-like brilliance by the victors. Ultimately, it cheapens the occasion and adds to the sense that the outcome of the whole competition is random.

So, what would I have changed? Say we just take the winners of the first eight groups and form them into groups of four. That would have given us one group of Argentina, England, France and the Netherlands (and I would love to see every one of those six matchups), and another group consisting of Brazil, Portugal, Morocco and Japan. That latter group looks much more predictable — but it would have been fantastic to see both Japan and Morocco give everything they had against Brazil, and to see if the Brazilians could deal with it. Note that the only change from the last eight that will in fact contest the quarterfinals is to substitute Japan for Croatia. I have great respect for Croats and their football team, but does anyone really think this would have been unjust?

The winners of the two groups could then meet in the final (and the runners-up could play off for third place if we really want to continue with that). The most likely final would be Brazil versus France or possibly Argentina. As it is, I’d say the most likely final to follow on from the quarter-finals is France versus Brazil or possibly Argentina. So it doesn’t make that great a difference. As a World Cup is worth something, if the teams are tied after 120 minutes, they can replay two days later. The first ever World Cup final replay! It would be great! Imagine it! England’s FA Cup used to go to a replay, and every so often it produced a classic, as happened most memorably for the 100th final in 1981.

If four hours of football can’t separate them, the two captains can jointly lift the trophy which can be shared — for the first time ever! Imagine it! And OK, if people really can’t swallow that, break the tie on the basis of goal difference, and goals scored, for the whole tournament. The two teams will have played six games before the final, and this should be a fair yardstick. It does mean that one of the teams knows in advance that they only need a draw — but the same was true for Brazil when they were upset in epic style by Uruguay in 1950 and Italy in 1982.

Anything to avoid having to watch some other poor young man humiliated in a penalty — and I will stick by this even in the unlikely event that England beat France in a shootout.

FIFA gets a lot of bad press and they deserve it. Human rights are far more important than fairness in a football tournament. However, the way they choose to run their own tournament is cheapening it. Please change. Comments welcome. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

