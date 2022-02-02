Why now? One school of thought is that the rebels, having suffered recent battlefield reversals against the Yemeni government’s UAE-trained Giants Brigades, are signaling they want the Emiratis to rein in their proteges. Another is that the Iranians are seeking leverage in negotiations with the UAE: Prince Mohammed recently dispatched his brother and chief troubleshooter, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, to Tehran for talks about easing the longstanding hostility between the two countries. It would be very much in the Islamic Republic’s character to smack down an Arab nation it regards as having become too big for its britches.