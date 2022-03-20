But although the pace of change in human rights in Saudi Arabia may be glacial, international diplomacy is moving fast.

Story continues below advertisement

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and Western sanctions on Russia have sent oil and gas prices soaring. The U.K.’s prime minister hopes to persuade the Saudi strongman to increase oil production levels that were reduced in agreement with OPEC and Russia during the pandemic. No guarantee was given, but warmer relations will likely follow.

Advertisement

While sanctions have forced Russian oligarchs to abandon their London boltholes, Arab oil wealth has been welcomed in the U.K. with open arms. British politicians need to think carefully about the implications — in a way they didn’t when the Russians arrived with their billions.

After the collapse of communism, Russian money poured into the U.K. In the City of London’s role as “Butler to the World,” (the title of a new investigative book by Oliver Bullough), its accountants, lawyers and real-estate agents serviced the oligarchs and facilitated their acquisition of trophy assets. Roman Abramovich’s purchase of Chelsea Football Club was the most celebrated of the lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Few asked hard questions about the origins of the oligarchs’ wealth, and those who did were silenced by the U.K.’s archaic and expensive libel laws, which place the burden of proof on the defendant. As the leading civil rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson puts it, “Britain is not a land of free speech. It is a land of expensive speech.” Rich Russians took full advantage to cover their tracks.

Advertisement

More controversial was the purchase of the London Evening Standard newspaper in 2009 by the Russian businessman Alexander Lebedev, a former KGB agent who had operated undercover at the London embassy. The paper was considered a distressed asset, and Tony Blair’s government had initiated a “golden era” of relations with both Russia and China. Security concerns were waived despite Russia’s recent war with Georgia. In 2010, The Independent, another ailing newspaper, was also sold to a company owned by Lebedev. Those deals came back to haunt the U.K. establishment years later.

Despite friendly relations with the Lebedevs (Johnson established close ties to Lebedev’s son, Evgeny, as mayor London), the prime minister’s opposition to Putin has always been robust. His government led the way in arming the Ukrainian army with anti-tank weapons before Russia invaded, and Johnson himself repeatedly warned of an impending invasion when most European leaders were burying their heads in the sand.

Story continues below advertisement

But if the U.K. has become uncomfortable about playing butler to Putin’s bankers, it has been rolling out the red carpet for Saudi and Gulf money without qualms.

Advertisement

Like the Russians, wealthy Arabs these days want a piece of the world’s most prestigious soccer league. A Saudi consortium bought Premier League team Newcastle United last year. Manchester City, the title-holder, is officially owned by Sheikh Mansour, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family and deputy prime minister of the UAE. Sheikh Mansour’s brother, Crown Prince Mohammed, is the power in the land. Amnesty International, the human right organization, has accused Manchester City’s owners of trying to “sportswash” their country’s “deeply tarnished image” by pouring money into the club. At my old newspaper The Sunday Times, we revealed that Qatar had bribed soccer officials for the right to host this year’s World Cup. Qatar denied the allegations.

An auction is now underway for Chelsea. American interest is high — Woody Johnson, President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the U.K. and co-owner of the New York Jets, is in the running — but the Saudi Media Group has also held discussions with the club’s advisers.

Story continues below advertisement

Arab investors also have British media assets in their sights. A few years ago, the Lebedevs sold a 30% stake in the Independent to an offshore Cayman Islands company controlled by a Saudi state bank. An investigation by the U.K. media regulator Ofcom determined that while the new shareholders had close ties to the Saudi state, there was no evidence of them influencing editorial content. Like Johnson, Evgeny Lebedev has cordial relations with MBS. Saudi and other Middle East buyers have been very active in London’s high-end property market, too.

Advertisement

The Brits and the Saudis usually understand each other well. British governments lobbied for the sale of Tornado fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, and there are close defense ties to the Gulf States.

There is also a realpolitik case for London to mend the West’s fences with the Arab monarchies — Democrat-controlled Washington is temporarily out in the cold. During the Arab Spring, President Obama dismayed the region’s governments by washing his hands of longstanding ally President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt. President Biden’s revival of the nuclear deal with revolutionary Shia Iran has alarmed conservative Sunnis too. And the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe this week will have reminded them that Johnson’s government has been in intensive negotiations with Iran too.

Story continues below advertisement

Fair-weather friends are not respected in the Middle East, but Johnson must also remember that some friendships come with a price tag.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens was editor of the Sunday Times from 2013 to 2020 and was formerly its chief political commentator. He is a director of the Times Newspapers board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion