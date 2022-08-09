Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England startled analysts last week — not so much with its half-point increase in the policy interest rate to 1.75% as with its unexpectedly bleak assessment of Britain’s medium-term prospects. Its main projection shows a shallow but protracted recession, with roughly no growth in output over the next three years and inflation peaking at more than 13% before the end of 2022. Unemployment is expected to rise from a little under 4% of the labor force to more than 6% by 2025.

Officials rightly emphasize the uncertainty attached to all such projections. That should be kept in mind before drawing conclusions about the new forecast. Yet when all is said and done, one thing stands out: With Britain politically paralyzed and still awaiting the appointment of its next prime minister, the crisis could hardly have come at a worse time.

The immediate cause of the UK’s economic plight is, as elsewhere, the global shock to energy prices. Natural gas has seen the sharpest increase, and Britain is unusually dependent on this particular fuel. In addition, fiscal policy has been tightened over the past year as the government reined in pandemic-era emergency spending. Disruptions due to Brexit are a third factor. Together with an unusually tight labor market, this combination of supply shock, fiscal adjustment and severe trade dislocation accounts for the blend of high inflation and diminishing growth that the bank describes.

It’s clear by now that the Bank of England (like the Federal Reserve) was too slow to start raising rates. But central banks can’t grapple with challenges like these by themselves. Calling their independence into question — as the leading candidate for the Conservative Party leadership, Liz Truss, has done — makes things worse.

Britain’s government needs an intelligible strategy on taxes and spending. At the moment, Britain lacks a government, let alone a strategy.

Support for low-income households will be needed to prevent severe hardship when a new round of higher energy costs kicks in later this year. Help that was belatedly granted in May should be renewed, with more assistance for the neediest groups and correspondingly less in the form of universal payments. For now, there’s enough fiscal space for this (bearing in mind that temporarily high inflation is boosting tax revenues). But the longer-term trend of public debt is grim, and public services badly need more resources. Fix those problems before thinking about tax cuts.

And remember Brexit? The near-total neglect of policy on UK-EU trade in the leadership debates has been stunning. A new crisis is entirely possible given the lack of progress in resolving the quarrel over the Northern Ireland Protocol. This needs to be settled as soon as possible. Beyond this immediate dispute, warmer economic relations with the EU should be among the next prime minister’s top priorities. Even in far more favorable circumstances, Britain couldn’t succeed in a state of sullen animosity toward its closest trading partner. It has challenges enough to overcome without adding any fresh Brexit nonsense to the mix.

In recent weeks, the Conservative Party’s contenders to lead the country have been mostly debating their rival brands of conservatism. The gravity of the country’s problems requires practical answers to urgent questions. Whoever prevails next month will have to start delivering them.

