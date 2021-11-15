Furthermore, the target sums would have been counterproductive even if they had been met. It’s hard to berate a country for falling short of market economy standards while also complaining that its government has failed to direct $200 billion in trade flows in the way you’d demanded. It’s also much more difficult for the U.S. to work with its allies in isolating Beijing — a key change Biden has made to the Trump trade agenda — while pursuing the sort of beggar-my-neighbor policies necessitated by Phase One. The easiest way for China to fulfill its promises around manufactured goods, for instance, would be for state-owned airlines to put in multibillion-dollar orders for Boeing Co. rather than Airbus SE planes. That’s unlikely to play well in Brussels.