The Biden administration will need to be more forceful than it has been so far. Iran’s leaders won’t agree to such conditions unless they face concerted international pressure. The recent joint statement by the U.S., U.K., France and Germany warning of a “dangerous escalation” if Iran does not return to the deal was a good step. So was the decision to fly a B-1 bomber through the region. The U.S. and its allies, including Israel and the Gulf states, should also remind Beijing that the likelihood of open conflict with Iran is growing. The resulting instability and higher oil prices would hurt China as much as anyone.