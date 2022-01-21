None other than Joe Biden, president of the U.S. and, thus, theoretically the West’s preeminent leader, just acknowledged this potential for disunity. Of course, the West will answer Putin’s aggression, he said this week. But what’s the definition of aggression? “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do,” he said. Guess who was listening closely (and gleefully) in Moscow.